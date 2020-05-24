'Tired of shadow batting': Warner can't wait to get back on cricket field

Australian opening batsman David Warner has kept everyone entertained through his TikTok videos. On Sunday, he posted a clip that saw him doing some shadow batting in the backyard. In the clip posted on his Instagram account, Warner was seen doing some shadow batting while making funny facial expressions.

"Ok, I am over it now, when can we start again please, sick of shadow batting in the backyard," Warner wrote as the caption. Earlier this month, Warner was doing an Instagram Live session with Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma when he shared about his first encounter with TikTok.

"I didn't know what TikTok was, my daughter downloaded it and was playing on it and that was the first time I saw it. Then a few of the guys in the team showed me a few funny videos. I downloaded and I thought lets put some smiles on people's faces by taking the mick out of myself, which is not that difficult to do," Warner had told Rohit. The left-handed batsman would have been leading the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad had the tournament started on March 29.

However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Warner was last seen in action in an ODI match against New Zealand in March this year, however, after that match, the remaining two ODIS were postponed due to the coronavirus. (ANI)