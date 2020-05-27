Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympic chief Bach consults with IOC members over virus fallout

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:02 IST
Olympic chief Bach consults with IOC members over virus fallout
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Olympic chief Thomas Bach on Wednesday held a series of talks with International Olympic Committee members on the potential consequences of the coronavirus pandemic that has seen the Tokyo Games pushed back a year to 2021, sources said. Bach was to address the 100 IOC members in three different sessions decided by language and local time zone.

Bach's aim is to canvas the members for their view on "how to handle the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic", a source told AFP. The IOC president wants to hear "thoughts, ideas, and experiences of all members across the globe", it added.

While Bach addressed all Olympic actors on March 24 when announcing the postponement of the Tokyo Games, it is the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak that he has specifically consulted IOC members. Bach was backed up by Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi, IOC sports director Kit McConnell, IOC director general Christophe De Kepper and chief operating officer Lana Haddad.

The IOC's medical and scientific director, Richard Budgett, also took to the floor to discuss "the issue of a vaccine", according to a second source. Bach warned last week that 2021 was the "last option" for holding the delayed Tokyo Games, stressing that postponement cannot go on forever.

He said he backed Japan's stance that the Games will have to be canceled if the coronavirus pandemic isn't under control by next year. The German wouldn't say, however, whether a vaccine was a prerequisite for going ahead with the Olympics, but was lukewarm on the idea of holding them without fans.

In March, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed to July 23, 2021 over the coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of thousands around the world and halted international sport and travel. It was the first peacetime postponement of the Olympics. The IOC has already set aside $800 million to help organizers and sports federations meet the extra costs of a postponed Olympics.

According to the latest budget, the Games were due to cost $12.6 billion, shared between the organizing committee, the government of Japan, and Tokyo city.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China

Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo has notified Congress that the Trump administration no longer regards Hong Kong as autonomous from mainland China. Wednesdays notification to lawmakers sets the stage for the US to withdraw preferential tra...

COVID-19 cases in Pune district climb to 6,643; death toll 298

With the addition of 163 COVID-19 cases, the tally of such patients in Pune district of Maharashtra reached 6,643 on Wednesday, a health official said. With the death of nine more persons due to coronavirus infection, the number of victims ...

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,835 with addition of 1,044 new cases; 32 fresh deaths take toll to 1,097: BMC.PTI KK RSY RSY

Mumbais COVID-19 tally rises to 33,835 with addition of 1,044 new cases 32 fresh deaths take toll to 1,097 BMC.PTI KK RSY RSY...

Pompeo says Hong Kong does not warrant pre-1997 special treatment

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he certified on Wednesday to the U.S. Congress that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant special treatment under the U.S. laws in the same way that applied when the territory was still under the Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020