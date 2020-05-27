Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venue preparations for postponed FIFA U-17 Women's WC on track: AIFF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:25 IST
Venue preparations for postponed FIFA U-17 Women's WC on track: AIFF

All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic has failed to hamper the preparations at all the five venues of the postponed FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. "These are unforeseen circumstances, and there have been some setbacks. But three of the five venues had already hosted the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017 and they do not require much changes," Das said in a webinar arranged by Sports Industry Awards (SPIA) Asia. "Among the other two venues -- Bhubaneswar and Ahmedabad -- most of the work is on schedule. In Odisha, we have been working closely with the State Government, and also in Ahmedabad. We are quite hopeful that the venues will be ready in time," he continued. The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup was initially scheduled to be held from November 2 to 21 this year but now has been postponed to February 17 to March 7, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Footballing activities in India is currently suspended due to the health crisis but Das said preparatory camp for the U-17 probables would start soon. "Right now our coach is back in Sweden, while the players are back at their respective residences. There are some travel restrictions but we are working on how and when we can safely restart the camp," the AIFF official said.

"The coach is quite hopeful because this is a situation that every team is facing. So we are all on a level playing field,” he said. "We had a number of exposure tours planned for the team but we will have to revisit those plans." Das believes the pandemic has taught the sporting world value of digitisation. "There have been travel issues and people have been practising social distancing. But we have seen that a lot of things can be done online," he said. "We have helped SAI (Sports Authority of India) organise a coaching course which was attended by around 1,000 coaches from across the country. "I don't think so many coaches would have been able to join had it not been an online discipline." PTI SSC SSC BS BS

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China

Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo has notified Congress that the Trump administration no longer regards Hong Kong as autonomous from mainland China. Wednesdays notification to lawmakers sets the stage for the US to withdraw preferential tra...

COVID-19 cases in Pune district climb to 6,643; death toll 298

With the addition of 163 COVID-19 cases, the tally of such patients in Pune district of Maharashtra reached 6,643 on Wednesday, a health official said. With the death of nine more persons due to coronavirus infection, the number of victims ...

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,835 with addition of 1,044 new cases; 32 fresh deaths take toll to 1,097: BMC.PTI KK RSY RSY

Mumbais COVID-19 tally rises to 33,835 with addition of 1,044 new cases 32 fresh deaths take toll to 1,097 BMC.PTI KK RSY RSY...

Pompeo says Hong Kong does not warrant pre-1997 special treatment

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he certified on Wednesday to the U.S. Congress that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant special treatment under the U.S. laws in the same way that applied when the territory was still under the Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020