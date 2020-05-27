Lions using Agnew at wide receiver

Return man Jamal Agnew is working out with wide receivers in an attempt to bolster the playmaking options for the Detroit Lions. Agnew played 178 snaps at cornerback the past two seasons and has three career receptions.

NBC Sports and the Detroit Free Press reported Agnew would be given the opportunity to play offense. He played 16 total snaps on offense and 21 on defense in 2019.

The Lions selected Agnew, now 25, in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was an All-Pro that season when he returned 29 punts for 447 yards and two touchdowns. With rookie Jason Huntley, a fifth-round draft pick, expected to be a return man, the Lions are using Agnew with receivers in their plans for the 2020 regular season.

