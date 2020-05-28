Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Open stays on European Tour, fresh dates to be declared soon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 21:09 IST
Indian Open stays on European Tour, fresh dates to be declared soon

The Hero Indian Open, country's premier golf tournament, has been placed tentatively on the European Tour's schedule for the 2020 season, and final dates will be confirmed soon, an official said on Thursday. The tournament, co-sanctioned by the European and Asian Tours, was scheduled from March 19-22, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

"I am in constant dialogue with Pawan Munjal, and he is committed to the Hero Indian Open, and we have a date tentatively in our schedule and when we can confirm that emphatically, we will release that as soon as possible," Keith Pelley, European Tour’s Chief Executive, said during a tele-conference. Pelley also announced the dates for the resumption of the European Tour and it will first feature six events, all in the United Kingdom and as he said, at “…within a three-hour drive of one another…" The European Tour was suspended on March 8 due to the global Coronavirus pandemic. It will now return to action initially behind closed doors in July and run through until December.

The full schedule will tentatively have 24 events. Pelley added that all tournaments will be subject to stringent safety and testing protocols set out in the Tour’s comprehensive health strategy which will continue to evolve, aligned with international Government guidance and health guidelines. The first tournament in the ‘UK Swing’ is the Betfred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood, which will be played at Close House, near Newcastle in the north east of England, from Wednesday July 22 to Saturday July 25, followed by the English Open (July 30-Aug 2) at the Marriott Forest of Arden, and the English Championship (Aug 6-9) at Marriott Hanbury Manor.

There are also new dates for the final two tournaments of the year. The Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player (December 3-6) at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (December 10-13) at Jumeirah Golf Estates..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

UK, US, Australia and Canada scold China over Hong Kong law

The United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and Canada criticised China on Thursday for imposing a new security law on Hong Kong that they said would breach the 1984 Sino-British agreement on the former colony and threaten its freedoms...

Motor racing-Ricciardo talked to Ferrari before McLaren move

Daniel Ricciardo had discussions with Ferrari over a possible move to the Italian Formula One team before opting for McLaren, the Australian said on Thursday. Ricciardo is of Italian descent and has long been considered an obvious target fo...

European head of WTO would be "wonderful" says EU trade chief

Europe should have a candidate to become the next head of the World Trade Organization, EU trade chief Phil Hogan said on Thursday, describing the prospect of a future European head as wonderful. Brazilian Director-General Roberto Azevedo w...

World urged to rebuild greener, more equal economies after coronavirus

Plans to rebuild shattered economies after the new coronavirus pandemic offer a chance to create greener, fairer societies amid growing anger worldwide at rising inequality, the civil society group CIVICUS said on Thursday.The crisis has de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020