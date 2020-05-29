Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coe urges kids to take up sport to battle virus

PTI | Prague | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:34 IST
Coe urges kids to take up sport to battle virus
Representative image

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe called on children to take up sports to combat "shocks" like the coronavirus as his sport was bracing for a restart at a Czech event next week. On Monday, "Back on Track" will bring together professional athletes, including two-time Olympic javelin champion and world record holder Barbora Spotakova, alongside kids at 173 venues across the Czech Republic.

"I absolutely support this," Coe told Czech reporters in a video press conference. "This is the first big initiative that has come to fruition from a member federation." "We can work with governments to re-establish school sport, which is the bedrock of everything that we know, particularly as we come into a post-pandemic world," the 63-year-old former runner said. "Those communities that are fitter and healthier and stronger and have good immune systems are those communities that are going to be better positioned in future to deal with these shocks." Coe, a former British Member of Parliament, said "political will" was necessary.

"We need to really have politicians properly understanding the linkage between what we've all been through in the last few months and healthy communities," he said. The Czech event will capitalize on an easing of the restrictive measures adopted by the government to stem the virus spread in mid-March.

At present, sports events with up to 300 people are allowed across the Czech Republic, an EU member with more than 9,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 300 deaths. 'Guided, not dictated to' "In the fullness of time I'm hoping that we're in a safe environment, the pandemic has been curtailed or contained, and there may be need for social distancing going forward, but at least we can have fans in the stadium," said Coe.

"There will come a point where of course you take the guidance of your medical and your scientific teams but the sport also has to make a judgment about what is in the best interests of the sport as well." "We need to be guided but we can't be dictated to by science or just simply those medical circumstances," added the double Olympic champion on 1,500 metres. International athletics are due to resume with the Diamond League meeting, transformed by social distancing rules into an event the organizers are marketing as the "Impossible Game", in Oslo on June 11. Many other events have been postponed, such the Tokyo Olympics, or canceled altogether, like the 2020 European Championships.

"I hope we can start having full stadia again with our fans because it's part of the process of coming out of the pandemic world," said Coe. "Sport will be the great driver, athletics I want to see absolutely at the forefront of that." Coe hailed an increase in sports activities during the pandemic and singled out those improvising under the lockdown, including balcony runners or backyard athletes.

"It makes me feel very reassured because it tells me that we have the most creative, ingenious, resilient, thoughtful, funny people in our sport," he said. "It may just be the nature of athletics, I don't know, maybe I'm biased but I am happy to say that." Coe also said he was "saddened" by the cancellation of the Boston Marathon over the virus, announced on Thursday.

"It's one of the oldest marathons in the world and I know that it doesn't just engage elite-level runners, it's very much part of the fabric of that great American city," he said. "I'm hoping that we can maintain the road program and the marathon majors."

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Klopp wants Liverpool to be 'best stay at home fans' amid police concerns

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool supporters to prove themselves the best stay at home fans in the world after English police they wanted any potential Premier League title-clincher for the Reds played at a neutral venue in a bid to avoid a mass...

CAF personnel opens fire, kills 2 colleagues, injures another

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force CAF personnel allegedly opened fire at his colleagues in Narayanpur district of the state, killing two of them on the spot and injuring another one, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night...

Female peacekeepers help bring sense of security among conflict survivors: Gawani

Indian Army Major Suman Gawani, honoured with the prestigious UN gender advocate award, has underscored the importance of female peacekeepers in the front ranks, saying it helps bring a sense of security among the survivors of a conflict. G...

Spanish La Liga confirm season will resume on June 11

The Spanish league season will resume after a three-month coronavirus lockdown on June 11 with the Seville derby, and the 2020-2021 season will start on September 12, the Spanish Sports Council confirmed. The council released a statement sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020