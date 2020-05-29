Left Menu
Report: Dodgers P Price gives $1K apiece to team's minor leaguers

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:52 IST
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price will gift $1,000 to each of the players in the team's minor-league system, MLB writer Francys Romero reported. Major League Baseball agreed to pay each minor leaguer $400 for May as teams coped with the financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Price's gesture comes amid a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, who reported Thursday that teams released "hundreds" of minor leaguers. The minor league baseball season widely has been expected to be canceled as Major League Baseball attempts to figure out how to play a partial 2020 season. In April, Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo made a $1,000 donation to each of the minor-league players in Texas' farm system.

Choo, 37, spent three seasons in the minors before he broke into the big leagues. "I came here with nothing, but baseball has given me a lot since," Choo told Naver Sports of South Korea. "Minor league players are the future of our organization. I just hope that they can fight through and overcome this difficult time."

The Dodgers acquired Price, the 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner, along with outfielder Mookie Betts in a trade with the Red Sox in December. He has three years remaining on a seven-year, $217 million deal he signed with Boston in 2015. --Field Level Media

