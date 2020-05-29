Blackhawks sign Czech F Chalupa

The Chicago Blackhawks signed Czech forward Matej Chalupa to a two-year entry-level contract that begins in 2020-21. The team said the contract has an annual average value of $925,000.

Chalupa, 21, played in 50 regular-season games for HK Hradec Kralove of the Czech Republic League, scoring 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) last season. He also played in two playoff games. In two seasons (2018-20) with the Czech club, Chalupa had 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 98 regular-season games.