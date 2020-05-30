Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli, Williamson have a proven record of performing in tough situations: Brad Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson have proven their mettle in tough situations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 20:44 IST
Kohli, Williamson have a proven record of performing in tough situations: Brad Hogg
Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg. Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson have proven their mettle in tough situations. The former Australian cricketer has been in the limelight with his interesting take on many cricketers.

In a question and answer session on Twitter, a fan had asked Hogg that, which two batsmen would he pick from Babar Azam, Kohli, Williamson and Joe Root. Responding to this, the former Australian spin bowler picked Kohli and Williamson as they have a proven record of performing in tough situations.

"Root exceptional batsman, wonderful person, but misses out. I feel Williamson, Kohli at present with there longevity. They have a proven record of performing in the tough situations. Babar is breathing on their necks he is that close. Tough call," Hogg tweeted. Williamson was named as the 2019 World Cup's Player of the Tournament. The right-handed Williamson had led New Zealand to a 2-0 win over India in the two-match Test series earlier this year.

He last played an ODI match against Australia in March this year, however, the rest two ODIs were then postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Williamson would have been in action for the SunRisers Hyderabad if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had started on March 29. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Viscera of migrant worker, found dead in Shramik Special in Jhansi, sent for forensic test: Police

Police on Saturday said the viscera of a 45-year-old migrant worker, found dead in a toilet of a Shramik Special train in Jhansi, has been preserved and sent for forensic examination. On information about migrant worker Mohan Lal Sharmas de...

Passing out ceremony of 138th course of NDA conducted in Pune in scaled-down manner

The 138th course of National Defence Academy NDA in Khadakwasla, Pune conducted a scaled-down passing out ceremony for its cadets on Saturday, amid the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 335 cadets graduated from the Academy, included 226 Arm...

Virus: Revoke transfer of cop who spoke to me, says Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday demanded that the transfer of a policeman who had spoken to him about lack of personal protection kits amid the coronavirus outbreak be revoked. A video that went viral on social media showed ...

Puducherry Lt Governor bats for auctioning of retail licenses to sell liquor

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday batted for auctioning of retail licences to sell liquor in the Union Territory. In a WhatsApp message to mediapersons on completion of four years in office today, the former IPS officer said a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020