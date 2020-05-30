Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI nominates Rohit for Khel Ratna; Shikhar, Ishant and Deepti for Arjuna

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:42 IST
BCCI nominates Rohit for Khel Ratna; Shikhar, Ishant and Deepti for Arjuna
In the women's section, Deepti Sharma got BCCI nomination for her consistent show across formats in the last three years. Image Credit: ANI

India's prolific limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Saturday nominated for the prestigious 'Khel Ratna' award by the BCCI for his stupendous performance in 2019 when he dazzled with five hundred in the 50-over World Cup. Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma, the most-capped Test cricketer in the current set-up, have been nominated for the Arjuna Award.

In the women's section, Deepti Sharma got BCCI nomination for her consistent show across formats in the last three years. The PTI on May 13 had reported about Dhawan and Deepti's likely nominations for the Arjuna award.

Dhawan was in fact nominated in 2018 alongside Smriti Mandhana but missed out on the award. As skipper Virat Kohli has got the highest sporting honour, Rohit with his magnificent white-ball record over the years was an automatic choice. having scored 9115 runs in 224 ODIs with 29 hundred and 43 fifties. He also has 2141 runs in 32 Tests with six hundred and 10 fifties. In 108 T20 Internationals, the 33-year-old has scored 2773 runs with four hundred apart from being ICC's 'Cricketer of the Year'.

"We went through a lot of data and considered various parameters before shortlisting the nominees. Rohit Sharma has set new benchmarks as a batsman and achieved scores people thought were not possible in the shorter formats of the game," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, referring to his three double hundreds in 50-over cricket. "We feel he is worthy of getting the prestigious Khel Ratna award for his commitment, conduct, consistency and his leadership skills," Ganguly added.

Secretary Jay Shah termed Rohit as perfect "team man" who led well in absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. "In the last five years, Rohit Sharma has not only raised the bar with his individual performances but has also led the Indian team with distinction in Virat Kohli's absence," Shah was quoted as saying in a BCCI press release.

For 31-year-old Ishant, it was a long wait to earn the nomination as he is the senior-most member in the current Test set-up with 97 Tests under his belt apart from 80 ODIs and 14 T20Is. Ishant has 297 Test wickets under his belt and by the end of the year is expected to be the second pacer in the country after Kapil Dev to complete 100 Test matches.

"Fast bowlers are prone to injuries and Ishant has had a fair share of them but he has fought hard to be back on the park every time," Ganguly commented on his nomination. The 34-year-old Dhawan holds the record for the fastest Test century on debut and is the only batsman in the world to have won two consecutive golden bats (for most runs) in the ICC Champions Trophy. He is also the quickest Indian batsman to reach 2000 and 3000 runs in ODIs and second-fastest Indian to score 4000 and 5000 runs in ODIs.

In 136 ODIs, he has scored 5688 runs with 17 hundred apart from 2315 runs in 34 Tests (7 hundred) and 1588 runs in 61 T20 Internationals. The 24-year-old Deepti has already played 54 ODIs and 48 T20 Internationals for the country. She also holds the record of the highest individual score by an Indian woman in ODIs - 188. She has so far scored 1840 international runs and taken 117 wickets across two formats.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

15th Finance Commission recommends natural calamity status to river erosion in Assam

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended natural calamity status to river erosion in Assam. In a statement, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the state government had sent a letter to the 15th Finance Commission requesting it for gr...

Divert weapons funding to research to prevent next pandemic, pope says

Pope Francis on Saturday urged politicians to divert funds spent on weapons to research to prevent another pandemic, as he led the largest gathering in the Vatican in nearly three months.Francis presided at an outdoor prayer service with ab...

Viscera of migrant worker, found dead in Shramik Special in Jhansi, sent for forensic test: Police

Police on Saturday said the viscera of a 45-year-old migrant worker, found dead in a toilet of a Shramik Special train in Jhansi, has been preserved and sent for forensic examination. On information about migrant worker Mohan Lal Sharmas de...

Passing out ceremony of 138th course of NDA conducted in Pune in scaled-down manner

The 138th course of National Defence Academy NDA in Khadakwasla, Pune conducted a scaled-down passing out ceremony for its cadets on Saturday, amid the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 335 cadets graduated from the Academy, included 226 Arm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020