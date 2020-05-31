Left Menu
Johnson, Jackson want McCoy to return to Eagles

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2020 02:12 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 02:07 IST
McCoy said earlier this month that he would welcome spending the 2020 season with the Eagles, who selected him in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Image Credit: Flickr

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson and wide receiver DeSean Jackson said they would relish the return of running back LeSean McCoy to the City of Brotherly Love. McCoy said earlier this month that he would welcome spending the 2020 season with the Eagles, who selected him in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

"I want to see it," Johnson, 30, said of a McCoy reunion on his Outside The Lane show on YouTube. "You already know how I feel." Jackson, 33, was quick to add his approval, noting that McCoy would already be back in Philadelphia if it were up to him.

"If we were going off how we feel, there would have been a lot of (expletive) we would have already been seeing, right?" Jackson said. "I'd be telling (general manager Howie Roseman) all the time, 'Come on man, you gotta starting getting some of these guys.'" McCoy, who turns 32 in July, rushed for a career-low 465 yards and four touchdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He also had 28 catches for 181 yards and one score.

With the Eagles, he would be a backup to Miles Sanders in an all-too-familiar offence run by head coach Doug Pederson. It's essentially the same system Andy Reid runs with the Chiefs. If McCoy plays next season, it will be his 12th, and he's over 11,000 rushing yards for his career. He's the Eagles' all-time leading rusher.

McCoy was chosen for the 2010s All-Decade Team released by the NFL and said after winning the Lombardi Trophy in Kansas City last season that his motivation was to play for "a team that's a winning franchise." "I'm just waiting for the right moment," McCoy said earlier this month on Sirius/XM Radio. "This stuff is tricky now because there are no visits. There are no real activities with the teams as much as it used to be. The thing I can control is just making the right choice, going to an offence that fits."

--Field Level Media

