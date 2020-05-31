CR4ZY reach upper bracket at ESL One Birmingham - NA/SA

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2020 06:32 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 06:32 IST
CR4ZY swept Quincy Crew in a battle of unbeatens Saturday to lock up a top-two finish in group play and reach the upper-bracket final at the ESL One Birmingham Online's North America and South America region. CR4ZY (4-0) claimed one of two spots in the upper bracket, while Quincy Crew (3-1) remained in position to nab the second spot.

In the day's other match, beastcoast (2-2) rallied past Thunder Predator (0-4) to finish the day tied for third in the six-team group. The bracket features four teams from North America (business associates, CR4ZY, Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew) plus two from South America (beastcoast and Thunder Predator) competing for a $40,000 prize pool.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia. The $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event runs through Sunday. The other three divisions -- the Americas, Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000) and China (eight teams, $55,000) -- will conclude June 7.

The Americas event has the six teams playing a single round robin of best-of-three matches. The top two teams will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams will earn spots in the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated. The playoffs are set to start Thursday. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final.

CR4ZY dispatched Quincy Crew with victories in 50 and 44 minutes. Quincy Crew had dropped just one game total through three previous matches. Thunder Predator took the early edge from beastcoast with a 35-minute victory, but beastcoast rallied with victories of 41 and 25 minutes.

The final three group-play matches are scheduled for Sunday: Evil Geniuses vs. Thunder Predator

business associates vs. CR4ZY Quincy Crew vs. beastcoast

ESL One Birmingham Online - North America and South America standings (map W-L in parentheses) 1. CR4ZY, 4-0 (8-3)

2. Quincy Crew, 3-1 (6-3) T3. beastcoast, 2-2 (5-6)

T3. business associates, 2-2 (6-5) 5. Evil Geniuses, 1-3 (4-6)

6. Thunder Predator, 0-4 (2-8) ESL One Birmingham Online - North America and South America prize pool

1. $15,000 2. $10,000

3. $6,000 4. $4,000

5. $3,000 6. $2,000

--Field Level Media

