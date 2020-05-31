WFI to recommend Vinesh Phogat for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is set to recommend Vinesh Phogat's name for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. "WFI has prepared the list for this year's awards. Final approval to be given tomorrow by WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh," a source within WFI told ANI.

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award is given for the spectacular and outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years. For the Arjuna Award, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia and Rahul Aware are set to be recommended by the federation.

Last year also, Phogat was recommended for the prestigious award by the WFI alongside Bajrang Punia. However, Punia had been conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award last year. (ANI)