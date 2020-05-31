Left Menu
Development News Edition

World long-jump champion Mihambo to work with Carl Lewis

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 31-05-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 20:40 IST
World long-jump champion Mihambo to work with Carl Lewis

Reigning world long-jump champion Malaika Mihambo revealed Sunday that she plans to move to the USA to be trained by athletics legends Carl Lewis and Leroy Burrell. "I want to develop as an athlete and as a person," Mihambo told German daily Bild.

"I have the feeling that now is the right time for such a big step. "Carl Lewis and Leroy Burrell, who will be my sprint coach, were among the best in the world for years.

"I can learn a lot from them, that's irreplaceable." German Mihambo won world gold in Doha in October with a personal best leap of 7.30m and was voted her country's athlete of the year in 2019. Only former East German athletics legend Heike Drechsler, who managed 7.48m in 1988, has jumped further for Germany.

Having got to know Lewis and Burell in online video calls, 26-year-old Mihambo plans to quit Germany in August -- if travel restrictions due to the coronavirus allow -- for the States. She wants to move to Houston, Texas, to be coached by Lewis, 58, a nine-time Olympic champion in long jump and sprints, and Burrell, 53, a former Olympic and world 100m relay champion.

Lewis wrote himself into Olympics folklore with four gold medals, in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m and long jump, at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. Mihambo says Lewis has told her he is convinced of her potential.

"When the best long jumper in the world says something like that, it's a nice sign and encourages you," she added. She is part motivated by a desire to improve her Spanish, because "around 40 percent of the population in Houston, where I will train and live, are Spanish-speaking".

However, news of her plans was greeted with disappointment by the German Athletics Association (DLV). Top German female athletes Konstanze Klosterhalfen, a 5,000m world bronze medallist, and Gina Lueckenkemper, the reigning European 100m champion, have already moved their training to the US.

"If athletes are looking for a new challenge to develop further, we can't stop them," DLV president Juergen Kessing said. He wished Mihambo "all the best", but pointed out that "title wins are certainly achievable within our support system".

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesting lawyers detained in Moscow for violating lockdown

Moscow police on Sunday detained demonstrators who were holding one-person pickets outside the headquarters of Russias main criminal investigative agency. The OVD-Info organization that monitors political arrests says at least seven people ...

U.S. cities brace for another violent night as protesters rage against police brutality

Dozens of U.S. cities on Sunday were bracing for another night of unrest after cleaning up streets strewn with broken glass and burned out cars as curfews failed to quell confrontations between protesters and police. What started as peacefu...

EA Sports postpones first look at 'Madden NFL 21'

EA Sports postponed Mondays first look at the Madden NFL 21 video game in response to the unrest over the death of George Floyd. Tomorrow, we had committed to celebrating Madden NFL 21 with you, but were not going to do that now, the compan...

Soccer-Valencia respond to Atalanta coach's coronavirus confession

Valencia have criticized Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini for taking charge of his sides Champions League match against the Spanish side in March despite suffering from symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Gasperini told Italian newspaper ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020