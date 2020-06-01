Rugby-RA confirm Sunwolves won't play in domestic competition

The Tokyo-based Sunwolves will not play in Australia's domestic rugby competition starting in July due to "challenges" brought by the new coronavirus, Rugby Australia said on Monday. The Sunwolves had been in talks to join Australia's four Super Rugby teams and Perth-based side Western Force in the competition but RA said travel restrictions and logistics made their participation too hard.

The Japanese team faces an uncertain future, having already been axed from Super Rugby after 2020. "All parties agree that despite our collective efforts and desire to see the Sunwolves take part in the competition, under the current circumstances their participation will not be feasible," RA interim CEO Rob Clarke said in a statement.

"While unfortunate, this decision delivers the certainty that all stakeholders require at this point in time." Super Rugby was suspended in March due to COVID-19.

Australia's 12-week "Super Rugby AU" competition is scheduled to start July 3, pending signoff from broadcasters.