Left Menu
Development News Edition

India 'really preparing well' for T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah said the team was 'really preparing well' the T20 World Cup and had a 'fair number of T20 games' ahead of the tournament as per the original schedule which has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-06-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 08:32 IST
India 'really preparing well' for T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah said the team was 'really preparing well' the T20 World Cup and had a 'fair number of T20 games' ahead of the tournament as per the original schedule which has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Bumrah was speaking to Ian Bishop and Shaun Pollock on the ICC's video series Inside Out interviews.

"We were really preparing well for it. We had a lot of T20 games before the World Cup as per the old schedule. If everything had been on plan, we would have had the IPL (Indian Premier League) as well so we would have had a fair number of T20 games. We would always want to believe that we can win the tournament. That is how we felt in the 2019 World Cup, but you know how the game was. In half an hour, 40 minutes it can change," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Bumrah as saying. The T20 World Cup is slated to be played from October 18- November 15 at seven venues across Australia. However, sports have taken a massive hit by the coronavirus pandemic as many of the events around the world have either been postponed or cancelled due to the deadly virus.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday deferred a decision on 'all agenda items' until June 10. Bumrah said he is using this long hiatus to renew his body as players will never get such a break again.

"I really don't know how your body reacts when you don't bowl for two months, three months. I'm trying to keep up with training so that as soon as the grounds open up, the body is in decent shape. I've been training almost six days a week but I've not bowled for a long period of time so I don't know how the body will react when I bowl the first ball," he said. "I'm looking at it as a way to renew your own body. We'll never get such a break again, so even if you have a small niggle here and there, you can be a refreshed person when you come back. You can prolong your career," Bumrah added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Anurag Kashayp launches new production banner

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday announced that he has started a new production company, Good Bad Films. The director, who was earlier the co-founder of the now-dissolved Phantom Films, took to Instagram to share the companys logo and pic...

Business brief

White Organic Agro on Monday said it is working to avoid disruptions caused to COVID-19 and stressed that it is committed to deliver fresh organic vegetables and fruits, groceries and pulses. The management has leased centrally located wa...

Adani Ports raises Rs 100 cr through NCDs

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ on Monday said it has raised Rs 100 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis. The 1,000 non convertible debentures NCDs allotted were of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, it s...

Iran says it is ready to continue fuel shipments to Venezuela

Iran will continue fuel shipments to Venezuela if Caracas requests more supplies, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday, despite Washingtons criticism of the trade between the two nations, which are both under U.S. sanctions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020