Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund thrash SC Paderborn by 6-1

Borussia Dortmund registered a massive 6-1 victory over SC Paderborn in the ongoing Bundesliga here on Sunday.

ANI | Paderborn | Updated: 01-06-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 09:04 IST
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund thrash SC Paderborn by 6-1
Borussia Dortmund will now take on Hertha BSC on Saturday. (Photo/ Borussia Dortmund Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Borussia Dortmund registered a massive 6-1 victory over SC Paderborn in the ongoing Bundesliga here on Sunday. After being beaten by the top-placed club Bayern Munich on May 26, Borussia Dortmund made a stunning comeback to pick up their third victory in the last four games since the resumption of the league.

The first half witnessed a tough competition between both the side as no club managed to take a lead. However, Borussia Dortmund came out furiously in the second half to thrash their opponents. Jadon Sancho netted a sumptuous hat-trick, scoring a goal in the 57th, 74th and 92nd minute of the game.

The opening goal of the match was scored by Thorgan Hazard in the 54th minute. Achraf Hakimi and Marcel Schmelzer also scored one goal each. Uwe Hunemeier scored the only goal struck by the SC Paderborn's side through a penalty. The second-positioned club, Borussia Dortmund are now only seven points behind Bayern Munich and will next take on Hertha BSC on Saturday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Anurag Kashayp launches new production banner

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday announced that he has started a new production company, Good Bad Films. The director, who was earlier the co-founder of the now-dissolved Phantom Films, took to Instagram to share the companys logo and pic...

Business brief

White Organic Agro on Monday said it is working to avoid disruptions caused to COVID-19 and stressed that it is committed to deliver fresh organic vegetables and fruits, groceries and pulses. The management has leased centrally located wa...

Adani Ports raises Rs 100 cr through NCDs

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ on Monday said it has raised Rs 100 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis. The 1,000 non convertible debentures NCDs allotted were of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, it s...

Iran says it is ready to continue fuel shipments to Venezuela

Iran will continue fuel shipments to Venezuela if Caracas requests more supplies, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday, despite Washingtons criticism of the trade between the two nations, which are both under U.S. sanctions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020