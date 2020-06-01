Left Menu
Development News Edition

Icardi's arrival at PSG could push Cavani to look elsewhere

PTI | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 09:29 IST
Icardi's arrival at PSG could push Cavani to look elsewhere
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Prolific striker Mauro Icardi's arrival at French champion Paris Saint-Germain on a four-year deal raises doubts as to record scorer Edinson Cavani's future at the club. Icardi joined PSG on a season's loan and had impressed with 20 goals in 31 games when the league season was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

His convincing performances pushed him ahead of Cavani in coach Thomas Tuchel's attacking hierarchy. Cavani is PSG's all-time record scorer with 200 goals in 300 games and remains a huge fan favorite, but the 33-year-old Uruguay striker is one of several players whose contracts are running out this season.

PSG took up its option to buy the 27-year-old Icardi and gave him a contract until June 2024. Given Icardi's relative youth, and the easy way he combined with Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Ángel Di María in attack, it may prove increasingly hard for Cavani to get games if he signs a new contract.

Cavani was linked with a move to Atlético Madrid during the January transfer window but PSG reportedly turned down an offer of 15 million euros from the Spanish club. No financial details were given by PSG about how much Icardi cost, but Italian media reported the transfer as costing 50 million euros ($55.5 million) with additional bonuses.

The prolific Icardi netted 124 goals in 219 games for Inter but his spell there ended amid a bitter falling out. Many observers were circumspect when he joined PSG on loan at the end of the summer transfer window.

But he took to French soccer quickly and used his excellent first touch, elusive movement off the ball and ice-cool finishing to contribute 12 league goals, one fewer than Neymar. Icardi and Mbappé combined particularly well, reading each other's runs in attack and taking their chances efficiently.

The French league was ended with 10 rounds remaining after the government called off domestic competitions at the end of April, but PSG remains in contention to win the Champions League for the first time after reaching the quarterfinals. The Champions League is set to be completed in late summer.

If so, those games could prove to be Cavani's last for the club he joined as a then-record signing of 64 million euros ($71 million) in 2013. After initially struggling to win over fans who compared him to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and mocked his erratic finishing, he won them over and became widely appreciated for his work ethic and team spirit.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Anurag Kashayp launches new production banner

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday announced that he has started a new production company, Good Bad Films. The director, who was earlier the co-founder of the now-dissolved Phantom Films, took to Instagram to share the companys logo and pic...

Business brief

White Organic Agro on Monday said it is working to avoid disruptions caused to COVID-19 and stressed that it is committed to deliver fresh organic vegetables and fruits, groceries and pulses. The management has leased centrally located wa...

Adani Ports raises Rs 100 cr through NCDs

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ on Monday said it has raised Rs 100 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis. The 1,000 non convertible debentures NCDs allotted were of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, it s...

Iran says it is ready to continue fuel shipments to Venezuela

Iran will continue fuel shipments to Venezuela if Caracas requests more supplies, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday, despite Washingtons criticism of the trade between the two nations, which are both under U.S. sanctions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020