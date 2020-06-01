Sports News Roundup: Celtics' Brown, Pacers' Brogdon join Atlanta protest; Hamilton slams F1 for staying silent on Floyd death and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer:

Hat-trick hero Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt

Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi became the latest athletes to join a chorus of outrage over the death of a black man in Minneapolis by wearing shirts with the message "Justice for George Floyd" in a Bundesliga match on Sunday. England forward Sancho, who scored the first hat-trick of his career in Dortmund's 6-1 rout of Paderborn, and the Spanish-born Hakimi who plays international soccer for Morocco, took off their team shirts to display the message.

Elite sport to get exemptions from British quarantine rules: report

British quarantine rules are set to be relaxed for elite sport in a boost for soccer clubs in European competition and Formula One's plans for races at Silverstone, the Times reported on Sunday. Britain is introducing a two-week quarantine period from June 8 for most people arriving from abroad to guard against a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, with sport not specifically excluded.

Mercedes set to oppose F1 reverse grid qualifying race plan

A Formula One proposal for an experimental reverse-grid qualifying race when Austria hosts two grands prix in July looks unlikely to be accepted due to opposition from champions Mercedes. Spielberg's Red Bull Ring is due to start the season on July 5 with a second race there, also without spectators, a week later.

Celtics' Brown, Pacers' Brogdon join Atlanta protest

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to help lead a peaceful protest in Atlanta on Saturday night, he said on a live stream of his Instagram account. "I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community," said Brown, who is from Marietta, Ga., and is also a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association. "This is a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player don't exclude me from no conversations at all. First and foremost, I'm a black man and I'm a member of this community. ... We're raising awareness for some of the injustices that we've been seeing. It's not OK.

NBA great Michael Jordan speaks out on death of George Floyd: 'We have had enough'

Basketball great Michael Jordan voiced outrage on Sunday over the death of George Floyd, a black man shown on video gasping for breath as a white policeman knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, an incident that has triggered violent nationwide protests. Jordan said his heart went out to the family of Floyd and others who have died through acts of racism.

Hamilton slams F1 for staying silent on Floyd death

Six times Formula One motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton has criticised his sport for its silence on the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white U.S. police officer knelt on his neck. The death in Minneapolis triggered a wave of outrage and violent protests in the United States.

Vanessa Bryant shares Kobe's 'I Can't Breathe' photo

Amid nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd, Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of her late husband Kobe wearing an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt. Her Instagram post included a reminder that life is short and unpredictable.

NHL players call for change after death of unarmed black man

A number of NHL players have voiced a call to stand together for change amid fiery clashes between police and protesters over last week's death of a black man shown on video gasping for breath as a white policeman knelt on his neck in Minneapolis. Civil unrest flared and curfews have been imposed in several major U.S. cities as demonstrators took to the streets to vent outrage at the death of George Floyd, whose dying words "I can't breathe" have turned into a rallying cry.

Spurs gueard Walker helps clean damage in San Antonio

Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV was among the volunteers helping clean up damage in downtown San Antonio on Sunday, one day after protests that included looting raged in the area due to the death of George Floyd. Walker spent about two hours handing out bottled water and helping clean graffiti off buildings.

Golf: Singh pulls out of developmental tour event after criticism

Former world number one Vijay Singh, who drew criticism for signing up for a tournament on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour (KFT), has since decided not to play the event, the PGA Tour said on Sunday. The decision by the 57-year-old Fijian, who counts three majors among his 34 titles on the PGA Tour, comes around a month after he signed up for the June 11-14 KFT Challenge at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.