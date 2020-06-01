Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 13:31 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. On this day: Born June 2, 1980: Abby Wambach, American soccer player

When Abby Wambach towered over the Brazilian defence to head home a desperately late equaliser at the 2011 World Cup it set a United States side struggling to emerge from the shadow of its illustrious predecessors on a path to renewed glory. Wambach's 122nd-minute header in the quarter-finals prevented the U.S. from suffering their earliest ever World Cup exit and set them en route to their first final in 12 years. Soccer: Hat-trick hero Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt

Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi became the latest athletes to join a chorus of outrage over the death of a black man in Minneapolis by wearing shirts with the message "Justice for George Floyd" in a Bundesliga match on Sunday. England forward Sancho, who scored the first hat-trick of his career in Dortmund's 6-1 rout of Paderborn, and the Spanish-born Hakimi who plays international soccer for Morocco, took off their team shirts to display the message. Elite sport to get exemptions from British quarantine rules: report

British quarantine rules are set to be relaxed for elite sport in a boost for soccer clubs in European competition and Formula One's plans for races at Silverstone, the Times reported on Sunday. Britain is introducing a two-week quarantine period from June 8 for most people arriving from abroad to guard against a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, with sport not specifically excluded. Celtics' Brown, Pacers' Brogdon join Atlanta protest

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to help lead a peaceful protest in Atlanta on Saturday night, he said on a live stream of his Instagram account. "I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community," said Brown, who is from Marietta, Ga., and is also a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association. "This is a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player don't exclude me from no conversations at all. First and foremost, I'm a black man and I'm a member of this community. ... We're raising awareness for some of the injustices that we've been seeing. It's not OK. NBA great Michael Jordan speaks out on death of George Floyd: 'We have had enough'

Basketball great Michael Jordan voiced outrage on Sunday over the death of George Floyd, a black man shown on video gasping for breath as a white policeman knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, an incident that has triggered violent nationwide protests. Jordan said his heart went out to the family of Floyd and others who have died through acts of racism. Hamilton slams F1 for staying silent on Floyd death

Six times Formula One motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton has criticised his sport for its silence on the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white U.S. police officer knelt on his neck. The death in Minneapolis triggered a wave of outrage and violent protests in the United States. Vanessa Bryant shares Kobe's 'I Can't Breathe' photo

Amid nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd, Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of her late husband Kobe wearing an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt. Her Instagram post included a reminder that life is short and unpredictable. Japanese MotoGP round cancelled due to pandemic

Japan will not have a MotoGP round for the first time since 1986 after organisers on Monday cancelled the Oct. 18 race at Motegi due to the COVID-19 pandemic that will keep the series in Europe until mid-November. The race is a home one for champions Honda as well as manufacturers Yamaha and Suzuki. It is the sixth on the 2020 calendar to be cancelled. NHL players call for change after death of unarmed black man

A number of NHL players have voiced a call to stand together for change amid fiery clashes between police and protesters over last week's death of a black man shown on video gasping for breath as a white policeman knelt on his neck in Minneapolis. Civil unrest flared and curfews have been imposed in several major U.S. cities as demonstrators took to the streets to vent outrage at the death of George Floyd, whose dying words "I can't breathe" have turned into a rallying cry. Spurs gueard Walker helps clean damage in San Antonio

Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV was among the volunteers helping clean up damage in downtown San Antonio on Sunday, one day after protests that included looting raged in the area due to the death of George Floyd. Walker spent about two hours handing out bottled water and helping clean graffiti off buildings.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

NDRF deploys 9 teams in Maharashtra as cyclone forming over Arabian Sea

The nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF have been deployed in Maharashtra on Monday in view of the developing cyclone situation in the Arabian Sea. As per the NDRFs statement, three teams have been deployed in Mumbai, tw...

Elections to 18 RS seats on June 19: EC

The polls to 18 Rajya Sabha seats, deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on June 19, the Election Commission announced on MondayOut of these 18 seats, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, two from Jharkhand, three...

Hackers claim to have found vulnerability in BHIM app; NPCI denies any data compromise

A group of ethical hackers on Monday claimed to have discovered a vulnerability affecting millions using the BHIM app, a claim which was denied by NPCI that operates the small value payments application. Vpnmentor, which claimed to be the l...

Nigeria: NCDC Team visits in Kano on COVID-19 prevention and control

Yesterday, the NCDC Team paid an advocacy visit to the Eze Ndi Igbo in Kano on COVID-19 prevention control in the state.We continue to engage with traditional leaders who have a critical role in providing the right guidance to citizens on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020