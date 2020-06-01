Left Menu
VVS Laxman hails 'never give up' trait of Anil Kumble

Former India batsman VVS Laxman on Monday hailed the 'never give up' attitude of Anil Kumble and said that this quality made the spinner a remarkable cricketer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:00 IST
Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble (Photo/ VVS Laxman Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman VVS Laxman on Monday hailed the 'never give up' attitude of Anil Kumble and said that this quality made the spinner a remarkable cricketer. Laxman shared a photo of Kumble as part of his initiative of paying tribute to his teammates who influenced him immensely.

"A giant in every sense, he rose above and beyond the call of duty. The grit, drive, and bravery displayed through this picture is quintessential @anilkumble1074. Never giving up, no matter what, was a trait which made Anil the cricketer he became," Kumble tweeted. Laxman shared the photo of Kumble from the 2002 Test match against West Indies in which he bowled with a broken jaw.

Kumble replied to Laxman's tweet, saying that Laxman was no less and he brought a sense of calm to the Indian side. "Thanks, Lax. You are no less. Enjoyed every bit of our partnership in the middle and your calm influence and positivity in the team. I was fortunate to have played in an era with you and other great teammates. Stay safe," Kumble tweeted.

Kumble is the second bowler in the history of international cricket after England's Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in an innings of a Test match. He achieved the feat against Pakistan in 1999 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.

Kumble had bowling figures of 10-74 from 26.3 overs in the second innings of the Test match. Kumble announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008 and finished with 619 wickets in the longest format of the game.

He has the third-highest number of wickets in Tests, only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708). (ANI)

