Rijiju, Munda inaugurate Khelo India e-Pathshala programme with archery webinar

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Monday inaugurated Khelo India e-Pathshala programme with a webinar, attended by young archers, archery coaches and experts of the discipline from across the country. The e-pathshala aims to provide online coaching and education to athletes living in far-off areas. The progamme was launched by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), in association with National Sporting Federations (NSFs) recently. Rijiju said such initiatives are need of the hour. "The unique programme will connect athletes from secluded areas of India, who may not always have access to established players and coaches. I am confident this programme will motivate more young athletes to take up sport professionally," Rijiju said in a statement. Munda, who is also the president of Archery Association of India (AAI) said, "The programme will help connect even those young archers who are in small villages and tribal areas and will make sure they get access to the best coaches via Khelo India e-pathshala." The e-learning programme will cover 21 sporting disciplines, including, athletics, archery, boxing, cycling, fencing, football, gymnastics, hockey, judo, kayaking & canoeing, kabaddi, para games, rowing, shooting, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.

The programme will also be attended by senior coaches and observed by a committee of Sports Scientist, High-Performance Directors and High-Performance Managers. The committee will share feedback on a regular basis.