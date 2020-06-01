Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rijiju, Munda inaugurate Khelo India e-Pathshala programme with archery webinar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:19 IST
Rijiju, Munda inaugurate Khelo India e-Pathshala programme with archery webinar

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Monday inaugurated Khelo India e-Pathshala programme with a webinar, attended by young archers, archery coaches and experts of the discipline from across the country. The e-pathshala aims to provide online coaching and education to athletes living in far-off areas. The progamme was launched by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), in association with National Sporting Federations (NSFs) recently. Rijiju said such initiatives are need of the hour. "The unique programme will connect athletes from secluded areas of India, who may not always have access to established players and coaches. I am confident this programme will motivate more young athletes to take up sport professionally," Rijiju said in a statement. Munda, who is also the president of Archery Association of India (AAI) said, "The programme will help connect even those young archers who are in small villages and tribal areas and will make sure they get access to the best coaches via Khelo India e-pathshala." The e-learning programme will cover 21 sporting disciplines, including, athletics, archery, boxing, cycling, fencing, football, gymnastics, hockey, judo, kayaking & canoeing, kabaddi, para games, rowing, shooting, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.

The programme will also be attended by senior coaches and observed by a committee of Sports Scientist, High-Performance Directors and High-Performance Managers. The committee will share feedback on a regular basis.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA puts on hold list of non-Swadeshi items for CAPF canteens

Hours after making it public, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday put on hold a list of non-Swadeshi products not to be sold at Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs canteens, saying there were discrepancies and a fresh list would be release...

Lockdown: Working women complain of 'online' sexual harassment, say experts

Getting unwarranted video call requests at odd hours, being talked down during virtual meetings were among the complaints of sexual harassment from women working from home during the nationwide lockdown, according to experts working in the ...

Volatility in mkts friend of long term investors as it makes good stocks attractive: Analysts

Equity markets are likely to remain volatile till there is semblance of normalcy returning, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, adding such volatility makes good stocks cheaper. Global equity markets have been volatile in the...

Gujarat braces for cyclone, deploys 10 NDRF teams

In anticipation of a cyclonic storm making landfall on the Gujarat coast on June 3, the state government on Monday ordered evacuation of people living in low-lying areas and deployed 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020