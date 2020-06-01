Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muttiah Muralitharan is the best spinner to play the game, says Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara on Monday said that Muttiah Muralitharan is the best spinner to ever play the game of cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:51 IST
Muttiah Muralitharan is the best spinner to play the game, says Sangakkara
Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara on Monday said that Muttiah Muralitharan is the best spinner to ever play the game of cricket. Sangakkara was doing an Instagram live session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa and it was then that the left-handed batsman was asked to name the best bowler he faced in his career.

To this, Sangakkara said 'Wasim Akram and Shane Warne', but he ended up complimenting Muralitharan as well. "Fast bowler, definitely Wasim Akram, without a doubt, when it comes to spin bowling, it would definitely be Shane Warne, I, of course, had the luxury of not facing Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas in international cricket, having kept to Murali, I will always say he is the best spinner to ever play the game," Sangakkara told Mbangwa during the interaction.

Muralitharan played 133 Tests in his career and ended up taking 800 wickets. He is the highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket, and is followed by Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).

Muralitharan also played 350 ODIs and 12 T20Is in his career and picked up 534 and 13 wickets respectively. On the other hand, Sangakkara played 594 matches in his international career for Sri Lanka and ended up with 28,016 runs across all formats.

Sangakkara was also the part of T20 World Cup-winning team in 2014 as the side defeated India in the finals of the tournament. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak's Supreme Court rejects Sindh govt’s plea to suspend high court verdict in Daniel Pearl case

Pakistans Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition filed by the Sindh government to suspend a high court verdict that overturned convictions of al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides in the kidnapping and murder case...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Scientists hunt pandemic hotspotsThe first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may be waning. For vaccine developers, that could be a problem. Scientists in Europe and the United States ...

Civil unrest could influence Biden's search for running mate

Joe Bidens search for a running mate could be reshaped by the police killing of George Floyd and the unrest it has ignited across the country, raising questions about contenders with law-and-order backgrounds and intensifying pressure on th...

Michael Angelis, voice behind 'Thomas The Tank Engine', dies at 76

Veteran actor Michael Angelis, who narrated the popular animated childrens series Thomas The Tank Engine, has died at the age of 76. According to Deadline, the British actor passed away at home in the presence of his wife Jennifer Khalastch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020