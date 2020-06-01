Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khelo India e-Pathshala will motivate more young athletes to take up sport professionally: Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Monday inaugurated Khelo India e -Pathshala programme through a webinar which was attended by young archers, archery coaches and experts of the discipline, from across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:28 IST
Khelo India e-Pathshala will motivate more young athletes to take up sport professionally: Rijiju
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Monday inaugurated Khelo India e -Pathshala programme through a webinar which was attended by young archers, archery coaches and experts of the discipline, from across the country. Launched by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), in association with National Sporting Federations (NSF), the Khelo India e-Pathshala programme is India's first-ever national-level open online coaching and education programme for grassroot-level athletes. It aims to improve the technical skill of grassroot-level athletes all across India, through a module that will be taught by eminent athletes and senior coaches.

Inaugurating the session on Archery, Sports Minister said an initiative like this is the need of the hour and will be immensely helpful for young athletes. "The unique program will connect athletes from secluded areas of India, who may not always have access to established players and coaches. I am confident this programme will motivate more young athletes to take up sport professionally," Rijiju said.

Arjun Munda reiterated Sports Minister's thoughts and said, "The programme will help connect even those young archers who are in small villages and tribal areas and will make sure they get access to the best coaches via Khelo India e-pathshala. It is an unique initiative taken by SAI and gives a level-platform for athletes from all geographical areas and backgrounds." In the coming days, the e-learning programme will cover 21 sporting disciplines, including, Athletics, Archery, Boxing, Cycling, Fencing, Football, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Kayaking & Canoeing, Kabaddi, Para Games, Rowing, Shooting, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Wushu.

The sessions will have eminent athletes demonstrating technical skills and speaking to young athletes about techniques to help them develop their game even further. The programme will also be attended by senior coaches and observed by a committee of Sports Scientist, High-Performance Directors and High-Performance Managers. The committee will share feedback on a regular basis on the module and suggest inclusion of new topics if needed. The SAI has been conducting online developmental programmes for coaches, elite athletes and other stakeholders since April 16, 2020, following the nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli defence chief says he's preparing for consequences of West Bank annexations

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday he ordered the military to step up preparations for Israels pending annexation of parts of the West Bank, a plan that could stoke Palestinian violence.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has...

UK COVID-19 confirmed death toll rises to 39,045

The United Kingdoms death toll from people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by 111 to 39,049, the government said on Monday.The new total includes an additional 445 deaths in England in the period April 24 to May 31, it said....

New York's Cuomo calls for police reforms in wake of George Floyd's death

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday called for a national ban on police use of chokeholds and excessive force as part of a reform of policing following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis a week ago.Its n...

Nearly 95% beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh receive pensions at their doorsteps

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday distributed Junes pension under a social welfare scheme to nearly 95 per cent of beneficiaries at their doorsteps for the fourth consecutive month. In a statement, the state government said the pensio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020