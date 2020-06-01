Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Tennis-'Weird' playing without fans, but good to be playing again - Kvitova

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:30 IST
INTERVIEW-Tennis-'Weird' playing without fans, but good to be playing again - Kvitova
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Petra Kvitova has 27 career titles but winning an all-Czech exhibition tournament last week was a different experience for her and it felt "weird" to play in the absence of fans, the two-time Wimbledon champion told Reuters.

The Prague tournament was one of the few global exhibition events held after professional tennis was suspended in early March as countries went into lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. While it was still a special occasion for the former world number two to lift the trophy at her home tennis club where she had won a WTA event two years back, the feeling was not the same.

"I'm happy with the win for sure but it was a different kind of tournament," said the 30-year-old, who wore the dress she had chosen for the postponed French Open. "Playing without fans was very weird as well. "We hit some unbelievable winners and nobody was clapping, so it's been really tough. But on the other hand, it's nice to have the game-feeling again."

With motivation lacking to practice and train, Kvitova found it tough to mentally prepare for the event. The first match was most difficult as her focus was drawn to the empty stands. It was after reaching the semi-finals that she was able to concentrate more on her game. But left with no other choice, Kvitova said players would learn to adapt.

"For me, it was really different that I couldn't have the towel between the points. It took a while to go for the towels, so I just left it on the bench," she said in an interview. "For me, it was pretty annoying and, of course, the ball boys couldn't hold it for me. And I didn't know we couldn't shake hands after the match. It felt such an ungentlemanlike thing."

GRAND SLAM FUTURE Currently the professional circuit has been suspended at least until the end of July. Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II while the French Open has been postponed to September. The fate of the U.S. Open in New York will be decided this month.

While playing in presence of fans remains Kvitova's preference, she said players also need the sport to resume. "It's tough to think about Grand Slams without fans," she said. "It's really tough because fans are very important for players ... if we are playing Grand Slams without fans, it will be very sad.

"But still better to have a Grand Slam than no Grand Slams." Kvitova, currently ranked 12th, said she will not enjoy being in quarantine ahead of a tournament.

"It will be very difficult to be in quarantine in a foreign country and the hotel room for two weeks. It wouldn't be very nice for sure," she said, adding that it would be "great" if tournaments restart in August. "So it will be a tough decision." Kvitova required surgery on a stab wound to her racket hand she suffered during an attack by a knife-wielding home intruder in 2016. Besides the mental trauma, the incident also taught her to cope with waiting on the sidelines.

"I missed tennis for five months when I had to really work (hard) to be back playing. I really missed it when I saw the other girls playing a tournament and fighting," she said. "We are all waiting to see what the future brings for us and we know that one day we're going to be back."

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli defence chief says he's preparing for consequences of West Bank annexations

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday he ordered the military to step up preparations for Israels pending annexation of parts of the West Bank, a plan that could stoke Palestinian violence.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has...

UK COVID-19 confirmed death toll rises to 39,045

The United Kingdoms death toll from people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by 111 to 39,049, the government said on Monday.The new total includes an additional 445 deaths in England in the period April 24 to May 31, it said....

New York's Cuomo calls for police reforms in wake of George Floyd's death

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday called for a national ban on police use of chokeholds and excessive force as part of a reform of policing following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis a week ago.Its n...

Nearly 95% beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh receive pensions at their doorsteps

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday distributed Junes pension under a social welfare scheme to nearly 95 per cent of beneficiaries at their doorsteps for the fourth consecutive month. In a statement, the state government said the pensio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020