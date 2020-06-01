Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tlang becomes FC Goa's first signing of season

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:58 IST
Tlang becomes FC Goa's first signing of season

Meghalaya winger Redeem Tlang on Monday became FC Goa's first signing of the season

Hailing from Shillong, the 25-year-old winger came through the ranks at Shillong Lajong and made his I-League debut in 2013. After a number of successful seasons in the red of Lajong, he made a permanent move to the Highlanders (NorthEast United FC) in 2018 - making an immediate impact, a media Release by FC Goa said

With him controlling the right wing, NorthEast United made it to the playoffs for the very first time in the 2018/19 season. Last season also saw the winger improve on a personal front - scoring 3 goals in the cash-rich league.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks rise as coronavirus lockdowns begin to ease

London-listed shares ended higher on Monday as markets took heart from a scaling back of coronavirus restrictions, with consumer stocks among the best performers.Associated British Foods jumped 8 after its fashion brand Primark outlined pla...

Virus-hit cruise liner leaves Japan after a month's quarantine

The Costa Atlantica cruise ship, which docked in southern Japan with over 100 crew members testing positive for COVID-19, has left the country and is en route to the Philippines, local government officials said on Monday. The ship departed ...

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Re 1 per kg

CNG price in the national capital and adjoining cities on Monday was hiked by Re 1 per kg to make up for the additional cost incurred to keep stations coronavirus ready. Indraprastha Gas Ltd IGL, the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and...

Israeli defence chief says he's preparing for consequences of West Bank annexations

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday he ordered the military to step up preparations for Israels pending annexation of parts of the West Bank, a plan that could stoke Palestinian violence.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020