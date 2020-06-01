Tlang becomes FC Goa's first signing of season

Tlang becomes FC Goa's first signing of seasonPTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:58 IST
Meghalaya winger Redeem Tlang on Monday became FC Goa's first signing of the season
Hailing from Shillong, the 25-year-old winger came through the ranks at Shillong Lajong and made his I-League debut in 2013. After a number of successful seasons in the red of Lajong, he made a permanent move to the Highlanders (NorthEast United FC) in 2018 - making an immediate impact, a media Release by FC Goa said
With him controlling the right wing, NorthEast United made it to the playoffs for the very first time in the 2018/19 season. Last season also saw the winger improve on a personal front - scoring 3 goals in the cash-rich league.
