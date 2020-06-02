Sport-Mayweather offers to cover funeral costs for George Floyd

Sport-Mayweather offers to cover funeral costs for George FloydReuters | New York | Updated: 02-06-2020 07:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 07:25 IST
Boxing great Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover the funeral expenses for George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death while in police custody in Minneapolis prompted protests across the United States. The former five-division world champion's promotional company, Mayweather Productions, confirmed on Twitter that he had made the offer, and several local media reports have said the family have accepted.
Mayweather Productions and the boxer's agency have yet to respond to a request for comment. The incident has prompted an outcry across the United States and abroad, with numerous pro athletes and leagues speaking out, including NBA great Michael Jordan.
Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, was charged on Friday with murder in the case. (Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
ALSO READ
CNN crew freed after being arrested while covering Minneapolis protests
Four Minneapolis policemen fired after death of unarmed black man
George Floyd death: Trump warns protestors against travelling to Minneapolis
Huawei CFO Meng loses key court argument in fight against extradition to United States
Minneapolis mayor calls for white police officer to be charged in black man's death