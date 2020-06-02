Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Holden confirms quitting Supercars at end of 2020 series

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 02-06-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 08:27 IST
Motor racing-Holden confirms quitting Supercars at end of 2020 series

Holden has confirmed that its commitment to Australia's Supercars series will finish at the end of the 2020 championship. U.S. automaker General Motors announced in February it had decided to scrap the Holden brand at the end of 2020, leaving the V8 touring cars championship under a cloud.

Eight of the 13 teams in this year's suspended series race Holden's Commodore model cars, with the iconic Australian brand providing factory backing to the Red Bull Holden Racing team. Holden was contracted to the Red Bull team through to the end of the 2021 season but said it had settled with partner supplier Triple Eight Race Engineering to terminate the contract a year early.

"The settlement ... will see the Red Bull Holden Racing Team remain on the grid in its present guise until the end of the current ... Supercars Championship season," the team said in a statement on Tuesday. Holden and Triple Eight have won eight team championships, six drivers’ titles since starting their partnership in 2010.

The Supercars series was suspended during the second round at Melbourne's Albert Park in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but is set to resume later this month in Sydney.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Can Trump send the U.S. military to quell violence at protests?

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested he would use federal troops to end unrest that has erupted following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody last week.If a city or state refuses to take the a...

Deepti Sharma 'extremely grateful' to be nominated for Arjuna Award

Indian womens cricketer Deepti Sharma on Monday said that she is extremely grateful to be nominated for the Arjuna award by the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI. The 24-year-old spinner also thanked her mentors and coaches for con...

Jess Kerr, Natalie Dodd receive New Zealand central contract, Rachel Priest misses out

Jess Kerr and Natalie Dodd have been offered the New Zealand central contract for the first time while Rachel Priest has been axed from the list. New Zealand Cricket NZC on Monday announced a 17-player list for the 2020-21 season. Bernadine...

Astronomers capture a pulsar 'Powering Up'

A Monash-University-led collaboration has, for the first time, observed the full 12-day process of material spiralling into a distant neutron star, triggering an X-Ray outburst thousands of times brighter than our Sun. The research, led by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020