Jess Kerr, Natalie Dodd receive New Zealand central contract, Rachel Priest misses out

Jess Kerr and Natalie Dodd have been offered the New Zealand central contract for the first time while Rachel Priest has been axed from the list.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 02-06-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 08:38 IST
New Zealand cricket logo. . Image Credit: ANI

Jess Kerr and Natalie Dodd have been offered the New Zealand central contract for the first time while Rachel Priest has been axed from the list. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday announced a 17-player list for the 2020-21 season. Bernadine Bezuidenhout also failed to receive an offer for the coming season.

Whiter Ferns head coach, Bob Carter, said Kerr and Dodd fully deserved their new contract offers. "It's an acknowledgement of hard work and perseverance from both Jess and Natalie, culminating in a fantastic opportunity ahead of them. Jess was an excellent addition to the group last season and impressed the coaching staff with her work ethic and commitment. We're looking forward to her developing her game over the next 12 months," Carter said in a statement.

"Natalie has impressed over several seasons at the domestic level, having been in the top echelon of run-scorers while also showing her ability with the gloves. We see this as an opportunity to work on her skills and hopefully build on an international career that started many years ago," he added. Players offered central contracts for 2020-21: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Natalie Dodd, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu. (ANI)

