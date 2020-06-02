Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI looks to 'pull something off' towards end of June

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) believes that it will be able to 'pull something off' towards the end of June as the body discusses resumption of training.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-06-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 09:40 IST
BCCI looks to 'pull something off' towards end of June
BCCI logo. . Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) believes that it will be able to 'pull something off' towards the end of June as the body discusses resumption of training. "We will shift players to one place when 100 percent confident. For training, NCA has been discussed. We may look for other options as well, we need to keep in mind the state restrictions on travel and monsoon before taking a decision," a source within BCCI told ANI.

"We should be able to pull something off towards the end of June. Cricketers are waiting to get back on the field. It has been a really long time since sports stopped but as of now we are figuring out a concrete plan to resume," the source added. The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe. Several events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the deadly virus.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis. The T20 World Cup is also under threat because of the virus. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday deferred a decision on 'all agenda items' until June 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore has reopened 75% of its economy

Singapore has reopened 75 of its economy as part of a three-phase controlled approach to end a virus lockdown in place since early April. Finance, electronics manufacturing and logistics are among sectors that resumed operations after a two...

10 people test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi LG's office: Sources

As many as 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijals office situated at Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines, New Delhi, said sources. All those working at the LGs office have undergone COVID-19 tests and ...

Gilead says drug helped moderately ill coronavirus patients

A California biotech company says its experimental drug remdesivir improved symptoms when given for five days to moderately ill, hospitalised patients with COVID-19. Gilead Sciences gave few details on Monday but said full results would soo...

Leclanché announces strategic company reorganization along with an Industrial Partnership Agreement with Eneris Group aiming at creating a leading European battery partnership

Eneris Group to make direct investments totaling up to CHF 95 million in two manufacturing JVs and a Technology License Agreement Eneris to provide up to CHF 42 million in working capital loans and make investments in excess of CHF 53 mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020