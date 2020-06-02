Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 09:55 IST
One of the best in the world: Wasim Jaffer wishes Steve Smith
Australia batsman Steve Smith in action against New Zealand (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As Australian cricketer Steve Smith celebrates his 31st birthday, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Tuesday extended wishes to the number one ranked ICC Test batsman. Smith burst onto the international cricket scene as a leg spinner for Australia who was handy with the bat. However, the cricketer honed his batting skills and became the fastest batsman to smash 7000 runs in the longest format of the game.

Jaffer heaped praised on Smith and said that he is one of the best batsmen in the world. "Started as a leg spinner who batted a bit, and now he's one of the best in the world when it comes to batting. Happy birthday @stevesmith49," Jaffer tweeted.

Earlier in April Smith had asked the budding batsmen to utilise the lockdown time to improve their hand-eye coordination. Smith said that budding cricketers can practice batting against a wall at their homes to hone their batting skills. The right-handed batsman is currently the number one ranked ICC Test batsman with 911 points and is closely followed by India skipper Virat Kohli with 886 points.

Smith was last seen in action against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series. After the first ODI, the series between both sides was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Smith would have been leading the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had started on March 29. However, the IPL was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

