Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-On this day: Born June 3, 1982: Yelena Isinbayeva, Russian pole vaulter

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 11:30 IST
Sport-On this day: Born June 3, 1982: Yelena Isinbayeva, Russian pole vaulter

Few have dominated their sport like Russian pole vault record holder Yelena Isinbayeva, with her back-to-back Olympic gold medals, more than two dozen world records and seven indoor and outdoor world titles.

The 37-year-old retired athlete, now a member of the International Olympic Committee, also made headlines for her criticism of the punishment her country received for a state-backed doping scandal and for her controversial views on homosexuality. Her vaulting skills are considered to be technically among the best of any athlete, male or female.

Powerful and explosive but also graceful in her upward swing and extension, the Russian dominated her sport for almost a decade while also drawing attention with her jovial manner. Her outdoor world record of 5.06 metres, set in Zurich in 2009, still stands.

Isinbayeva burst onto the scene as a 21-year-old breaking the world record in 2003. A year later at the Athens Olympics she became popular with audiences for her pre-jump routines, before being crowned Olympic champion with another world record. She repeated her gold-winning feat at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, confirming her status as the best female pole vaulter of all time.

But she left the 2009 world championships in Berlin in tears after spectacularly failing with all three of her first attempts. Her response was to set yet another world record just a few weeks later - one which still stands today. Isinbayeva earned a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics on a chilly and wet day where she looked uncomfortable, and immediately delayed her retirement plans by three years and pledged to get her Olympic gold back in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Her hopes of a third gold medal were dashed, however, when Russia's track and field athletes were banned from the Rio Olympics over the country's doping record, which led her to retire. "If you look at the big picture, when you compete without Isinbayeva, it can't be a proper gold medal," she said of Rio, while also attacking the Russian whistleblowers in the scandal.

The doping affair has rocked the world of sport and led to several more Olympic sanctions against Russia since 2016. Isinbayeva had already caused a furore in 2013 with her comments on homosexuality ahead of the 2014 Sochi Olympics. "We consider ourselves, like normal, standard people, we just live boys with women, girls with boys ... it comes from history," she had said of Russians at the time. She later said her words had been misinterpreted.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Garena's Latest Update Gives Free Fire Fans What They Want: Clash Squad - Ranked Season 1, Return of Purgatory, Added Emote Slots, and More

New anti-hack measures, new character Wolfrahh, and new pet Falco round out the games latest update MUMBAI, June 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- Garena Free Fire, the worlds most popular mobile battle royale game, will launch its latest patch tomorr...

Bihar govt closes migrants' registration for institutional quarantine

The Bihar government has closed the registration of migrants returning to Bihar for putting them in 14-day institutional quarantine from Monday as movement of people has opened across the country, a top official of the Disaster Management d...

Five Delhi Police personnel from Anand Parbat area test positive for COVID-19

Five personnel of Delhi Police from Anand Parbat area of the national capital have tested positive for coronavirus, Delhi Police officials said on Tuesday. Notably, two Delhi Police personnel died of coronavirus between Saturday and Sunday,...

China buys U.S. soybeans after halt to U.S. purchases ordered -sources

State-owned Chinese firms bought at least three cargoes of U.S. soybeans on Monday, even as sources in China said the government had told them to halt purchases after Washington said it would eliminate special treatment for Hong Kong to pun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020