Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shami distributes food and water to migrants, also trying to arrange flights for their return

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:35 IST
Shami distributes food and water to migrants, also trying to arrange flights for their return
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

Moved by the plight of migrant workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, India pacer Mohammed Shami has started distributing food packets and masks to those travelling back to their homes, while also arranging three flights from Mumbai to Delhi for them. Besides, setting up food distribution centres for the poor migrants near his house in Sahaspur, Uttar Pradesh, Shami is also trying to arrange three Mumbai-Delhi flights for the stranded workers. Shami said he has been involved with the relief work for a long time and it gives him immense pleasure. "For the past two three months we are going through difficult times and there are difficulties for common man. We 2,3 friends are doing this COVID work for a long time. I can't do it alone. I thank all my friends who are helping, we are organising bhandars (community kitchen) from where food is distributed," Shami said in an Instagram Live chat. "We are making a small effort to arrange three flights from Mumbai to Delhi for the people who are stuck there. Those who want to come to Delhi. We are trying to arrange whatever possible flight." The India pacer thanked the local administration for their help and support.

"The buses which come to and fro from Delhi know where we are serving food and where people can eat. The administration, including the SSP, SDM and officials of health department have helped u a lot." Shami said they have set up a helpline number for the stranded workers and he can also be reached directly through his Instagram page. "We are just trying to continue our effort so that most of the people who are stuck reach their homes safe. You can directly message me on my Instagram page or mail me. If you are in more trouble you can contact my manager directly, the number of him will be posted. "Stay safe and stay home and never give up, keep fighting. We will see you soon on cricket field," he said. Earlier in the day, the BCCI posted a video of Shami, who is seen wearing a mask and gloves, handing out food packets and masks to people travelling in buses and those at the food distribution centres. "As #IndiaFightsCorona, @MdShami11 comes forward to help people trying to reach home by distributing food packets & masks on National Highway No. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. He has also set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur," the BCCI wrote.

The coronavirus enforced lockdown has triggered a migrant movement crisis in the country with lakhs of people trying to get back home battling extreme heat and hunger. The novel coronavirus outbreak has so far claimed over 5000 lives and infected close to 2 lakh people in the country.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Too early to exclude travellers from UK coronavirus quarantine -testing coordinator

It is too early to be able to exclude some international travellers from quarantine measures due to be introduced next week to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus, Britains COVID-19 testing coordinator said on Tuesday.John Newton said o...

PM Modi, Trump discuss situation on India-China border amid stand-off in Eastern Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation during which the two leaders exchanged views on the situation on the India-China border. The conversation took place amid a stand-off betwee...

Robots dish out the drinks at reopened Dutch restaurant

At the Dadawan restaurant in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht, an unusual group of new staffers has been brought in to help after the Netherlands eased its coronavirus lockdown this week robots. A robotic trio of waiters named Amy, Ake...

German coalition parties put off decision on coronavirus stimulus package

Parties in German Chancellor Angela Merkels coalition wrestled on Tuesday over final details of a huge stimulus package to aid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, including whether cash incentives to buy new cars should exclude combustion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020