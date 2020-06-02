Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Reaction to revised Formula One calendar

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:26 IST
Motor racing-Reaction to revised Formula One calendar

Formula One confirmed on Tuesday it would start its delayed season in Austria on July 5 with eight races in Europe over the space of 10 weeks.

It will be the first time Austria's Red Bull Ring has hosted a season-opener. Races will also be held without spectators and with more than one grand prix at the same circuit. The following is some reaction to the news:

"We take on this challenge unique in the history of F1, and we are looking forward to both weekends. Spielberg will see exciting races -- and therefore send a strong sign of feasibility to the whole world." - Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz. "It’s a fantastic venue and we are pleased to be starting our championship campaign at our home circuit. It has been a huge effort by all involved and the two events at the Red Bull Ring will be a blueprint for all other races to follow." - Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

"While clearly it won’t be the same without the fans in the grandstands -- and we’ll sorely miss their enthusiasm and support -- it’s entirely sensible to start the season behind closed doors." - Racing Point principal Otmar Szafnauer. "We're going to go racing. That's awesome. Very happy to hear that we finally get some dates and we can go racing... I can't wait to go racing, to see the team again, feel the car... it's going to be a bit different than it was before for a little while but we go racing." - Haas driver Romain Grosjean.

"Of course the atmosphere will be strange and it is a shame that no spectators can attend, but this is an important first step on getting Formula One back to normal as soon as possible." - AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost. "As a driver you get this real buzz when you arrive at the track and you've got all the fans there cheering you on... it's going to be back to like when I used to race in Formula Four or Formula Three when you just had a couple of hundred people here or there just watching. But I'm sure we'll get used to it." - Williams driver George Russell.

"Congratulations to everyone who made this happen. Looking forward to the first race in Austria. I will be there." - FIA president Jean Todt on Twitter.

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street advances on signs of economic rebound

U.S. stocks posted modest gains on Tuesday as market participants looked past widespread social unrest and pandemic worries to focus instead on lifting lockdown restrictions and signs of economic recovery. Cyclical stocks like financials an...

Rajasthan CM directs officials to conduct university exams in July

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday directed officials to conduct the exams of universities, postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, in July. Chairing a review meeting of the higher education department, the chief minister aske...

HC imposes Rs 10,000 as costs on couple for not wearing masks during marriage

The Punjab and Haryana High court on Tuesday imposed Rs 10,000 as costs on a couple after learning that they did not wear masks during their marriage function. The Gurdaspur-based couple had approached the high court, seeking protection.Whi...

8 nurses working at pvt hospital in Delhi test positive for COVID-19

Eight nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 at a private hospital here, over a week after a nursing staff member of the facility died of the infection, officials said on Tuesday. The employee of Kalra Hospital had died of COVID-19 on May...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020