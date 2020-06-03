Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former tennis star still shaken by encounter with cop in '15

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 09:55 IST
Former tennis star still shaken by encounter with cop in '15

Nearly five years later, former tennis star James Blake says he never suspected the large man running toward him was a plainclothes New York City policeman. Blake was in town that day for the U.S. Open and standing outside a Manhattan hotel. "I thought someone was running at me that was a fan, someone that was going to say, 'Hey I saw you play so and so, I was at this match, my kid plays tennis,'" Blake recalled. "I'm smiling with my hands down." But Blake, who is black, had been mistakenly identified as a suspect in a credit card fraud scheme. Video showed the undercover officer grabbing him by the arm, throwing him to the sidewalk face down and handcuffing him. All of which intensified Blake's reaction to video of George Floyd's death shortly after being detained by Minneapolis police last week. "I went to bed very sad and very deflated, seeing this over and over again," Blake said Tuesday from his home in San Diego. "I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't stop my mind from racing, thinking about the events that took place there, the events that took place with me in 2015. "It saddens me to see that kind of policing is still going on, that kind of brutality, particularly how often it is aimed at the black and brown community." Blake, a Harvard alum who reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 and is now tournament director of the Miami Open, said the 2015 episode transformed him into an "accidental activist." He began using his celebrity to speak more openly about racism and police brutality. Voting is one way forward, he said, including in local elections. He supports peaceful protest, and said it's possible no arrest in the Floyd case would have been made without the recent demonstrations in Minneapolis and elsewhere. He also favors police reform, including higher pay, better training and independent bodies to investigate wrongdoing by officers. As punishment in the Blake case, the policeman who tackled him was docked five vacation days. "I don't think someone like that should have a badge," Blake said. He said the scars from his experience probably can't be erased, and he thinks about it often. "I would love to change this, but for the rest of my life, I'm probably going to be more nervous about any encounter I have with a police officer," he said. Blake said Floyd's death underscored how lucky he was to walk away from his own ordeal. He's grateful no one was with him at the time, including his daughters, now 6 and 7. "I haven't shown them the video of me getting taken down, because I don't know if they would understand it quite yet," Blake said. "With what has been on the news the past week, my wife and I have started thinking about when we're going to start talking with them about a lot of these issues — police brutality and racism and what goes on in this country."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's president goes full-steam ahead with Mayan train

Residents of Mexicos Yucatan peninsula remember riding trains to visit relatives or sell their produce decades ago, so when President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador made a nostalgic pitch to build a Mayan train through the regions jungles the ma...

'Eyes are on you:' Minneapolis neighbours band to stand guard

The two men stepped from the shadows as the car turned off an upscale shopping street into a residential area located on the far edge of the rioting that swept through Minneapolis. It was after midnight. A pair of metal dividers blocked t...

China stocks near three-month high, Sino-U.S. tensions cap gains

China stocks hit a near three-month high on Wednesday as an upbeat private survey pointed to economic recovery, though Sino-U.S. tensions capped gains. The CSI300 index rose 0.6 to 4,005.47 points at the end of the morning session, its high...

Minneapolis police face civil rights probe over Floyd death

The state of Minnesota on Tuesday launched a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department in hopes of forcing widespread changes following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020