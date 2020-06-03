Left Menu
Banned track coach Salazar gets court date for doping appeal

03-06-2020
Banned track and field coach Alberto Salazar will try to overturn his four-year suspension at sport's highest court in November. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday it will hear appeals from Salazar and endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown between Nov. 8-16. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency banned the pair after a six-year investigation of Salazar's Nike Oregon Project training group that resulted in charges including possessing and trafficking testosterone. The bans were imposed during the track world championships in Doha, Qatar, last October and Salazar's credential was withdrawn. Two of his runners won gold medals at the event. No Nike Oregon Project runner was directly implicated in doping by USADA

Salazar's most celebrated athlete was four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah. The British runner doubled up to win the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at the 2012 London Olympics and in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro while part of the Oregon camp

After the USADA verdict, Salazar denied wrongdoing and said he "endured unjust, unethical and highly damaging treatment" from the agency. The week-long appeal hearing is likely to be held in the U.S., the Switzerland-based sports court said. Verdicts are typically announced by CAS several weeks after a hearing.

