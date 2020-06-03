Left Menu
Development News Edition

Root likely to miss first Test against WI, backs Stokes for interim captaincy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 13:19 IST
Root likely to miss first Test against WI, backs Stokes for interim captaincy

England skipper Joe Root might have to skip the opening Test against West Indies in July if it coincides with the impending birth of his second child with vice-captain Ben Stokes taking over the mantle. In fact, Root has backed Stokes, whom he believes will be a "fantastic captain".

West Indies' rescheduled tour of England is set to begin behind closed doors with the first Test on July 8 at Southampton but Root's wife Carrie is also due to give birth to their second child at the start of July. "The due date complicates things slightly. In terms of the bubble and the pregnancy, it's always an evolving thing," Root said.

"It's being discussed with the medical team and we're always trying to stay updated with it. How it will finally look I'm not exactly sure right now. "It will have to come down to government guidelines and we have to make sure we follow those protocols and do whatever is right by that." Root threw his weight behind Stokes for being the interim captain.

"I think if Ben was captain he would be fantastic. One of his great qualities as vice-captain and as a leader is that he sets the example, the way he goes about his training, how he wants to bowl in difficult circumstances, the way he stands up in different scenarios with the bat," Root said. "He drags people with him and gets the best out of the players around him. I think that's a great quality to have as a leader and something he can take into captaincy if he was to get the opportunity. I could see him doing a very good job." Root said Stokes can be a huge success not only in short term but even if he is given the job for long term.

"People will always look up to him and want to play for him, whether captain or not. But especially as captain he'll have people wanting to play for him and short-term he'd be a huge success. Until you get the opportunity to do it longer, you just never know, it might be a huge success. I wouldn't put it past him," he said. "Throughout his career he's always responded well and Test captaincy is more than just a bit of added responsibility. Over time it does take a lot out of you but he's a very impressive player and man in our dressing room. I'd never say Ben Stokes can't do anything." PTI ATK KHS KHS

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Iran-Iraq border region – GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Iran-Iraq border region on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences GFZ said.The quake struck at a depth of 10 km 6.2 miles, GFZ said. ...

Fresh appeals can be filed via electronic means: SAT

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has said fresh appeals can be filed through electronic means, and matters, including the pending ones, will be heard through video- conference. This comes amid a few states extending the lockdown till J...

Need to consume domestic coal instead of imported fuel to cut forex costs: Coal India tells NRS

Coal India has asked the non-regulated sector NRS consumers, who import coal for blending purpose or direct use, to meet their fuel requirement domestically through its e-auction schemes to decrease foreign exchange costs. The development a...

Coronavirus pushes up German unemployment, short-time work

The coronavirus pandemic further hit Germanys labour market in May as companies continued to slash thousands of jobs and put millions of employees on reduced working hours, data showed on Wednesday.The bleak figures, published by the Labour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020