Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's a disgrace: Vaughan slams England's handling of Plunkett

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 13:57 IST
It's a disgrace: Vaughan slams England's handling of Plunkett

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed English team management for their lack of communication with Liam Plunkett, saying it was a "disgrace" that the fast bowler came to know about his omission through social media. Plunkett, 35, has not played for England since helping the team win the World Cup last year. He was also didn't find his name in the list of 55 players who were asked to resume training last week following the coronavirus hiatus.

"Do you know what, Phil? The most disappointing thing that I heard in that interview was that after the World Cup final, he won England a World Cup with a group of players and management, and not one person rang him up. Not one person," Vaughan said in a podcast with former left-arm spinner Phil Tufnell. "He had to find that (news of omission) out through Twitter – I'm sorry, that's back in your day, Phil. That doesn't happen in this era of cricket, that's a disgrace." Plunkett, whose wife is an American, said he is open to playing for US if there is an opportunity.

"It would be nice be involved in some sort of cricket over there. My kids might be American, so it would be quite cool to say to them that I played for England and the US," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Tuffers and Vaughan Show. However, the pacer will have to serve a three-year residency period in order to be eligible to play for US.

"I'm English and I'll always be an Englishman, but if I'm still fit and there's an opportunity to play at the highest level, why would I not take it? "If I go over there and end up being a US citizen, or have a green card, I can help the development, especially being someone who has just finished with England. It would be nice to get involved in that," he added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong leader says Beijing will not back down on new security law

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday the central government will not back down on plans for national security legislation for the financial hub, even as Britain stepped up criticism of the move.Lam, speaking during a trip to Beijin...

Putin declines British invitation to take part in coronavirus summit - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to take part in an online summit on a possible coronavirus vaccine being organized by the British government this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Putin received an invit...

Tired of how black people are portrayed in media: 'Riverdale' actor Vanessa Morgan

Riverdale actor Vanessa Morgan has voiced her frustration over the portrayal of the black community in media, saying she is tired to see how her people are depicted as dangerous or angry scary. The actors remarks come days after George Floy...

MSMEs to be classified based on new criteria from July 

From July, over six crore micro, small and medium enterprises across the country will be classified on the basis of the new criteria approved by the government.&#160; As per the revised criteria, a unit with Rs 50 crore of investment and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020