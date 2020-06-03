Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-South African Rugby posts modest profit for 2019

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:46 IST
Rugby-South African Rugby posts modest profit for 2019

South African Rugby announced a modest post-tax profit of 8.5-million rand ($498,826.29) for 2019 on Wednesday, but chief executive Jurie Roux insists it is well positioned to tackle the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Roux confirmed revenues had increased by 2.5% to 1.29-billion rand at the body's Annual General Meeting, but that was offset, in part, by a reduction in test guaranteed income due to fewer Springbok matches.

He also confirmed that Bok players and management staff had been paid 62-million in performance bonuses for winning the Rugby World Cup in Japan. "The measures that we have implemented in recent years allowed us to deliver a very satisfactory result at the end of 2019," Roux said.

"We improved our overall solvency and financial position through fully impairing all loans, investments or receivables where the recovery of such was in doubt." He reiterated that the cuts to spending recently introduced by SA Rugby to the tune of 1.2-billion rand for 2020 were necessary to offset the effects of COVID-19 on operations.

"The pandemic has had the effect of tearing up all our approved budgetary plans but we have taken an aggressive approach to the potential impact of the virus," he said. "It will be painful to endure for all rugby businesses, but it will mean that we will walk from the burning building still intact." ($1 = 17.0400 rand) (Reporting By Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Karunanidhi's memorial turns into wedding venue on his 97th birth anniversary

The memorial of former DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at Marina beach here turned into a wedding venue on Wednesday on his 97th birth anniversary, with party president M K Stalin presiding over the marriage of a couple after paying floral trib...

Zoom booms as pandemic drives millions to its video service

Zoom Video Communications is rapidly emerging as the latest internet gold mine as millions of people flock to its conferencing service to see colleagues, friends and family while tethered to their homes during the pandemic. Tuesdays release...

COVID-19: Nippon Paint India to manufacturer hand sanitiser, face masks, gloves

Japanese paint manufacturer Nippon Paint on Wednesday said its Indian subsidiary has forayed into the health and wellness segment by launching a range of COVID protective equipment. Nippon Paint India will manufacture products including ha...

India Post not to charge any late payment fee for RD holders in May

The India Post will not charge any late payment fees from the Recurring Deposit holders till this month end in view of the COVID-19 lockdown situation, an official said. Considering that the movement is restricted during the nationwide lock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020