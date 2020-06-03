Left Menu
Royal Never Give Up's Uzi retires, cites chronic injuries

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:09 IST
Royal Never Give Up longtime AD carry Jian "Uzi" Zi-Hao announced his retirement on Wednesday from League of Legends play due to injuries and poor health. "Due to chronic stress, obesity, irregular diet, staying up late, and other reasons, I have been diagnosed with type II diabetes during last year's check-up," the 23-year-old Uzi said.

Royal Never Give Up confirmed the news later on Wednesday. "As of today, LPL0006 @UziRNG will officially retire," Royal Never Give Up wrote on Twitter. "Uzi was not only the heart and soul of RNG, but also an icon in the esports world as a whole. From a teenager onwards he never gave up and worked as hard as he could to be the best he could in his role, he inspired many."

It was reported last month that Uzi's contract with Royal Never Give Up had expired. There had been speculation that he might retire. Uzi has been plagued by wrist injuries and did not compete during the Chinese league's Spring Split.

Uzi, a two-time silver medalist at the World Championships, was part of the organization in 2012 when it was named Royal Club. He departed in 2014 and returned two years later. He won three LPL splits, the Mid-Season Invitational and Asian Games.

