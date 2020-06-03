The following are the top stories at 2110 hours: SPO-CRI-LD PANDYA Test cricket right now will be a challenge, know my importance in white-ball formats: Pandya New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Flamboyant Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is wary of risking his injury-ravaged back for Test cricket right now and says it's because he understands his "importance" in the white-ball formats. SPO-ATH-AWARDS AFI confirms Khel Ratna recommendation for Neeraj Chopra; 4 athletes nominated for Arjuna New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India on Wednesday confirmed recommending star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, country's highest sporting honour.

SPO-AWARDS-LD MINISTRY National Sports Awards: Ministry extends deadline for applications; allows self-nomination New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The sports ministry has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the national sports awards till June 22 and also allowed athletes to self-nominate in view of the "difficulties" being faced by them to find recommenders amid the COVID-19 lockdown. SPO-CRI-WI-ENG-REFUSAL Three West Indies players refuse to tour England as squad announced for Test series St. John's (Antigua), Jun 3 (PTI) Three West Indies players -- Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul -- on Wednesday refused to tour England for next month's proposed three-Test series, which will be conducted in a bio-secure environment to combat the COVID-19 threat.

SPO-FOOT-LALIGA-RESTART It's advantage Real and Barca when La Liga restarts: Former England star McManaman New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Former England star Steve McManaman feels that big clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona, which feature top players and have big squads, will do better than others when the La Liga restarts next week behind closed doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-KUMBLE Kumble says play around the pitch to maintain balance between bat and ball New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Spin great and ICC Cricket Committee chairman Anil Kumble on Wednesday reiterated the panel's reluctance to allow use of artificial substances on the ball despite the saliva ban, saying the balance between bat and ball can be maintained by "playing around" with the pitches.

SPO-CRI-KKR-MYSORE Getting players ready will be biggest challenge: KKR CEO New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore on Wednesday said that getting players ready after a long lockdown will be one of the biggest challenges his support staff will face. SPO-CRI-LANKA-MINISTER Three cricketers under ICC investigation for match-fixing: SL Sports Minister Colombo, June 3 (PTI) At least three Sri Lankan cricketers are being currently probed by the International Cricket Council for match-fixing, Sports Minister Dullas Alahapperuma said here on Wednesday.

SPO-LD BATRA National competitions should resume from October if things go well: Batra New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Wednesday said the governing body hopes to see national championships and tournaments from October, provided the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic "does not go bad". SPO-CRI-ROOT-STOKES Root likely to miss first Test against WI, backs Stokes for interim captaincy New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) England skipper Joe Root might have to skip the opening Test against West Indies in July if it coincides with the impending birth of his second child with vice-captain Ben Stokes taking over the mantle.

SPO-BARODA-BEDADE-SACK BCA withdraws suspension against Bedade, but axes him as women's team coach Vadodara, Jun 3 (PTI) The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has sacked former India player Atul Bedade from the post of women's team coach while withdrawing his suspension on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by some players. SPO-BAD-AWARD-PRANNOY Prannoy fumes after being ignored for Arjuna award for second successive year New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Livid at not being nominated for the Arjuna award for the second consecutive year, Indian shuttler H S Prannoy said players less accomplished than him have been recommended by the Badminton Association of India.

SPO-RACISM-WINDIES We stand with our players in speaking out against racism: Cricket West Indies Kingston, Jun 3 (PTI) The Caribbean people have fought many battles "on and off the field" against discrimination faced by people of colour, said Cricket West Indies as it joined its players in condemning racism after an unarmed African-American man's death in police custody sparked widespread protests. SPO-HOCK-RANI Khel Ratna nomination is overwhelming: Rani Bengaluru, Jun 3 (PTI) Ecstatic at being nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the national federation, the Indian women's hockey team captain Rani on Wednesday said it will motivate her to achieve more at the global stage.

SPO-CRI-NZC-RESIGN NZC deputy CEO Crummy resigns amid 15 % cut in workforce Christchurch, Jun 3 (PTI) New Zealand Cricket's deputy CEO Anthony Crummy has stepped down from his post as the board slashed 15 per cent of its staff as part of austerity measures to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-PARA-DEEPA Darkest night brought best sunrise of my life, recalls Paralympian Deepa Malik Chandigarh, Jun 3 (PTI) "The darkest night brought the best sunrise of my life," said Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games on Wednesday, recalling the surgery to remove spinal cord tumour exactly 21 years ago.

SPO-SHOOT-ONLINE After online shooting championship, it's time for online league New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Emboldened by the success of the international online shooting championship, the brain behind the initiative will now try his hand at hosting it in a league format over a one-month period, with top foreign players taking part..