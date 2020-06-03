Tottenham says person at club positive for virus

Tottenham says person at club positive for virusPTI | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:20 IST
English soccer team Tottenham says a person at the club has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Premier League club did not identify the person.
It was the only positive case after the Premier League tested a further 1,197 players and club staff. The testing is taking place ahead of the planned resumption of the league on June 17. The competition was suspended in March.
