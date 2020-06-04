Left Menu
ENCE, NiP duel to tie at BLAST Spring Showdown - Europe

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 02:38 IST
ENCE earned a victory and a tie Wednesday, while Ninjas in Pyjamas finished unbeaten in Group A play at the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown European Event on Wednesday. Team Vitality, Dignitas and Fnatic also earned victories Wednesday at the 10-team $325,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event. It was originally scheduled for June 2-7 at a site to be announced, but plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was split into two online competitions: a 10-team, $182,500 European division and an eight-team, $142,500 Americas division. ENCE opened with a 16-14 victory over sAw on Dust II, with four of five players earning a positive Kill-Death deferential, led by Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen, who was at plus-5.

ENCE then earned a 15-15 tie on Train against Ninjas in Pyjamas, who finished 2-0-2 in Group A play to advance to the playoffs. Group A round-robin play concludes Thursday with Team Vitality facing sAw and Astrails facing ENCE. In Group B play, Dignitas earned a 16-8 victory on Vertigo over Virtus.pro, while Fnatic earned a 16-14 victory on Train over mousesports. Group B leader MAD Lions (3-0-0) was not in action Wednesday.

Group B play will conclude Thursday with mousesports facing both MAD Lions and Virtus.pro, while Fnatic takes on Dignitas. The Spring Showdown European event is divided into two five-team groups for round-robin play through Thursday. Each group game will consist of a single map, with three points awarded for a win and one for a tie.

The winner of each group will get a double bye directly to one of the two playoff finals on Sunday, while the second-place teams will head to one of the two semifinals on Saturday. The third- and fourth-place teams will compete in the playoff quarterfinals on Friday, and the fifth-place teams will be eliminated. The winners of the two playoff finals will each earn $37,500 and a berth in the eight-team BLAST Premier Spring European finals. The two Sunday losers will meet June 15, with the winner also earning a spot in the eight-team, $500,000 online BLAST Premier Spring European Finals, scheduled for June 15-21.

Five teams already earned spots in the Spring European Finals based on their results in the Jan. 31-Feb. 16 regular season: FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere, G2 Esports, Complexity Gaming and OG. The top two teams at the Spring European Finals will earn berths in the eight-team, $1.5 million BLAST Premier Global Final, set for Jan. 18-24, 2021, at a site to be determined. The Global Final will also include the winners of the American Spring Finals, the Fall Finals and the ESL One Rio Major as well as the top three teams from the BLAST Premier Circuit.

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown -- Europe standings with win-loss-tie record and point differential Group A

1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-0-2, plus-18 T2. ENCE, 1-0-2, plus-2

T2. Team Vitality, 1-0-2, plus-10 4. Astralis, 1-2-0, minus-7

5. sAw, 0-3-0, minus-23 Group B

1. MAD Lions, 3-0-0, plus-26 2. Fnatic, 2-1-0, plus-5

3. mousesports, 1-1-0, plus-4 4. Dignitas, 1-2-0, minus-9

5. Virtus.pro, 0-3-0, minus-26 --Field Level Media

