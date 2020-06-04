Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broncos' Fangio apologizes after saying NFL free of racism

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 02:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 02:43 IST
Broncos' Fangio apologizes after saying NFL free of racism
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Broncos)

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio apologized on Wednesday for his comments to reporters that he doesn't "see racism at all in the NFL." "After reflecting on my comments (Tuesday) and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong," Fangio, 61, said in a statement Wednesday. "While I have never personally experienced those terrible things first-hand during my 33 years in the NFL, I understand that many players, coaches, and staff have different perspectives. I should have been more clear and I am sorry.

"I wanted to make the point yesterday that here is no color within the locker room I have been in or on the playing fields I have coached on. Unfortunately, we don't live or work only within those confines. Outside of those lines -- both in the NFL and society -- there is a lot of work to be done in the areas of diversity and providing opportunities across the board for minorities. "As the head coach, I look forward to listening to the players - both individually and collectively - to support them and work hand-in-hand to create meaningful change."

Fangio opened a video conference call Tuesday by saying he was outraged with what happened to George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after pressing his knee on the neck of Floyd, who is black, for more than eight minutes. On Wednesday, the murder charge against Chauvin was elevated to second-degree.

"I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal," Fangio said Tuesday. "We're a league of meritocracy. You earn what you get, you get what you earn. "I don't see racism at all in the NFL. I don't see discrimination in the NFL. We live in a great atmosphere. Like I alluded to earlier, we're lucky. We all live together joined as one for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we'd all be great."

According to multiple media reports, nearly 70 percent of NFL players last season were black. The league currently has three black head coaches -- the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin, the Los Angeles Chargers' Anthony Lynn, and the Miami Dolphins' Brian Flores -- plus one Latino head coach, the Washington Redskins' Ron Rivera. Last month, the NFL announced changes to the "Rooney Rule" that requires teams to interview minority candidates for head-coaching and top front-office positions, adding to the number of applicants who must be considered. The league tabled a proposal to offer draft-pick incentives for teams that hire minority head coaches or general managers.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil court orders meatpacker JBS to rehire indigenous workers

Meatpacker JBS SA has been ordered by a judge to rehire indigenous workers fired from a slaughterhouse in the state of Santa Catarina last month, according to an injunction seen by Reuters on Wednesday. The dismissals were discriminatory, L...

WRAPUP 7-All four Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd death

Prosecutors on Wednesday leveled new criminal charges against all four Minneapolis police officers in the death of an unarmed black man who was pinned by his neck to the street during an arrest, sparking nine days of nationwide protests. De...

ECB prepares more aid for virus-stricken euro zone

The European Central Bank is certain to give the ailing euro zone economy another shot in the arm and the only question is the timing, with arguments split between a move on Thursday and holding out until July.As a coronavirus-induced reces...

IMCT arrives in Odisha to assess damage caused by Cyclone Amphan

A five-member inter-ministerial central team IMCT which will assess the damage caused due to Cyclone Amphan in the state, reached Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. We are here to assess the damage caused due to cyclone and we will be here for three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020