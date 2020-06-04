Malinga is world's best yorker bowler, says Bumrah

Malinga is world's best yorker bowler, says BumrahPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:21 IST
India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has described Lasith Malinga as the "best yorker bowler in the world" and said the veteran Sri Lankan has used his mastery over the delivery for a very long period of time in international cricket. "Malinga is the best yorker bowler in the world and he used it for such a long period. of time to the best of his advantage," Bumrah was quoted as saying in a tweet by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians
The 26-year-old Indian fast bowler, considered as one of the greatest exponents of yorkers in modern-day cricket, was skeptical about how his body would react when he returns to full-fledged training post the COVID-19 pandemic
"I've been training almost six days a week but have not bowled for a long period of time. So I don't know how the body will react when I bowl first."
- READ MORE ON:
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Lasith Malinga
- India
- Mumbai Indians
- Sri Lankan
- IPL
ALSO READ
26 scientists among 150 Indians returning home from S Africa this week
Foreign investors pull out USD 26 billion from Asian economies; USD 16 billion from India
Shimla's Indian Coffee House resumes takeaway and delivery services
Justin Bieber thanks India; shares Indian edition of song 'Stuck With U'
India witnesses highest-ever spike of 5,611 cases in 24 hours; tally reaches 1,06,750