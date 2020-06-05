Left Menu
Quincy Crew advance to final of ESL One Birmingham - NA/SA

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 04:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 04:09 IST
Quincy Crew advance to final of ESL One Birmingham - NA/SA

Quincy Crew swept CR4ZY in the first round of the playoffs Thursday to advance to the grand final in the ESL One Birmingham 2020 - Online: North & South America event. Quincy Crew await an opponent to emerge from the lower bracket for Sunday's title match. CR4ZY dropped to the lower bracket and will play Saturday against the winner of Friday's contest between Evil Geniuses and business associates.

Quincy Crew needed 47 minutes to win the first map and concluded the sweep in 53 minutes. All playoff matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five final. The event's final four teams -- all from North America -- are competing for shares of a $40,000 prize pool. The two South America entries -- beastcoast and Thunder Predator -- were eliminated.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia. The Americas event began with the six teams playing a single round robin of best-of-three matches. The top two teams advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams earned spots in the lower bracket. The bottom two teams were eliminated.

Evil Geniuses will battle business associates on Friday in the losers bracket's opening-round match. The winner will oppose CR4ZY on Saturday for the right to play Quincy Crew in the grand final. ESL One Birmingham Online - North America and South America prize pool

1. $15,000 2. $10,000

3. $6,000 4. $4,000

5. $3,000 -- beastcoast 6. $2,000 -- Thunder Predator

--Field Level Media

