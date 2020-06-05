Left Menu
Development News Edition

Benfica held 0-0 to sit tied for Portuguese league lead

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 05-06-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 09:15 IST
Benfica held 0-0 to sit tied for Portuguese league lead

With scarves replacing fans and an eagle mascot making its traditional pre-game flight, Benfica was held to a 0-0 draw by Tondela, missing a chance to take the outright lead of the Portuguese league in the team's first match since the competition was halted nearly three months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of scarves with the club's red and white colors were placed on the seats at the Stadium of Light to represent Benfica fans as the club returned to action a day after rival Porto lost 2-1 at Famalicão in its first game back.

The pair of results left the clubs tied with 60 points with nine rounds remaining. Porto, which has the advantage in the head-to-head tiebreaker, had carried a one-point lead from before the pandemic. The Benfica scarves on the stands had messages such as “always together” and “wherever you are.” A big banner with the words “here we are” was seen above the scarves in one of the seating sections.

Before the match, one of Benfica's eagle mascots flew around inside the stadium in a tradition that happens before every home match. “It's ugly to play in an empty stadium,” Tondela coach Natxo González said.

“I don't get soccer without fans, but we have to get used to this new reality.” Needing a win to overtake leader Porto, Benfica dominated from the start against 13th-place Tondela, creating more than 20 attempts without being able to capitalize. Benfica was denied twice by the woodwork near the end. “They always played with 10 men behind the ball, it was tough,” Benfica midfielder Adel Taarabt said. “We kept trying and trying but the ball just wouldn't go in. Of course we missed our fans, but that can't be used as an excuse." It was the third consecutive draw for the defending champion, and the second at home. Benfica hasn't won in fourstraight matches at the Stadium at Light in all competitions.

Earlier Thursday, Marítimo and Setúbal played to a 1-1 draw to stay in the bottom half of the table. Fourth-place Sporting Lisbon drew 2-2 at sixth-place Vitória de Guimarães, which used large photos of its fans in the stands..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 9,851 cases, 273 deaths

India registered its highest spike in COVID-19 cases with 9,851 more cases and 273 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in India reached 2,26,770 including 1,10,960 active cases, said the Union Ministry of Health ...

Singapore plans a coronavirus contact tracing device for all to wear

Singapore plans to soon launch a wearable device for novel coronavirus contact tracing that, if successful, it will distribute to all of its 5.7 million residents, the government said on Friday. The city-state has already developed the firs...

Twitter disables Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc has disabled U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign tribute video to George Floyd on its platform, citing a copyright complaint. The clip, which is a collation of photos and videos of protest marches and instances of violence in ...

Leonardo DiCaprio pledges to 'end disenfranchisement of Black America'

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Friday said that he is donating to different organizations working on equal rights. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor took to social media to make the announcement about his donations and also urged others t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020