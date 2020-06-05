Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA Board of Governors approves 22-team format to restart 2019-2020 season

The National Basketball Association (NBA) Board of Governors on Thursday approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to action with a tentative start date of July 31.

ANI | New York | Updated: 05-06-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 10:33 IST
NBA Board of Governors approves 22-team format to restart 2019-2020 season
NBA logo . Image Credit: ANI

The National Basketball Association (NBA) Board of Governors on Thursday approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to action with a tentative start date of July 31. The Board's approval is the first formal step among many required to resume the season.

The association said that it is working to finalize a comprehensive season restart plan with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). The NBA and the NBPA are working with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials to establish a rigorous program to prevent and mitigate the risk related to COVID-19, including a regular testing protocol and stringent safety practices.

"The season restart is also contingent on an agreement with The Walt Disney Company to use Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, as a single site for a campus for all games, practices and housing for the remainder of the season," NBA said in a statement. "Based on the competitive format that the NBA Board of Governors approved, the 22 returning teams would be the 16 teams (eight per conference) in current playoff positions and the six teams that are currently six games or fewer behind the eighth seed in their respective conferences. Those two groups comprise teams with the NBA's 22 best records," the statement added.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the board's approval is a step toward resuming the NBA season and he is hopeful of finishing the season in a safe manner. "The Board's approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season. While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts," Silver said in a statement.

"We also recognize that as we prepare to resume play, our society is reeling from recent tragedies of racial violence and injustice, and we will continue to work closely with our teams and players to use our collective resources and influence to address these issues in very real and concrete ways," he added. The season restart would begin with eight seeding games for each returning team and includes the possibility of a play-in tournament for the eighth and final playoff seed in each conference depending on combined records across regular-season games and seeding games.

Once the 16-team playoff field is set, the NBA Playoffs would proceed in a traditional conference-based format with four rounds and best-of-seven series in each round. The NBA Finals would end no later than October 12. If, as tentatively scheduled, the season resumes on July 31, then the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery would be rescheduled for August 25, the 2020 NBA Draft would be held on October 15 and the 2020-21 NBA regular season would likely begin on December 1, 2020.

The 22 returning teams for the season restart would be the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards from the Eastern Conference and the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns from the Western Conference. The 2019-20 season would conclude with a traditional playoff format with best-of-seven series in the first round, conference semifinals, conference finals and the NBA Finals. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

PI Industries posts 12 pc drop in Q4 net profit; sees no major COVID-19 impact

Pesticides and agrochemicals maker PI Industries on Friday reported a 12 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 110.7 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal on higher expenses, and said there wont be any major impact...

After Pakistan's lockdown gamble, COVID-19 cases surge

Four weeks ago, with its most important festival coming up and millions of people facing starvation as economic activity dwindled, Pakistan lifted a two-month-long coronavirus lockdown.Prime Minister Imran Khan has said despite rising infec...

Kashyap on why demonetisation figures in his story of a marriage in ‘Choked’

For director Anurag Kashyap, demonetisation had to be a part of a movie dealing with money and marriage, but he says the characters in Choked Paisa Bolta Hai dont reflect his politics as they are more concerned about daily survival. The fil...

Burundi court affirms ruling party candidate's presidential victory

Burundis constitutional court has said last months elections were flawless and upheld the victory of the ruling partys presidential candidate, dismissing a complaint brought by the votes runner-up.The vote was the first competitive presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020