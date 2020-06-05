Left Menu
Nigeria: Ministry of Youths and Sports demands N10 billion to renovate sporting facilities

Abuja | Updated: 05-06-2020 13:15 IST
Nigeria: Ministry of Youths and Sports demands N10 billion to renovate sporting facilities
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@SundayDareSD)

Nigeria's Ministry of Youths and Sports Development has said it would require between N5billion to N10 billion to renovate and upgrade sporting facilities located across the country, according to a news report by Daily Trust.

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare in a statement issued yesterday by his Senior Special Media Adviser, Joshua Akaniji said his ministry is looking for special intervention funds from the federal government to carry out the renovations.

The Minister also revealed that approval has been given for the concession of the National Stadium Surulere in Lagos State.

Dare said "Now we have concession approval to concession the national stadium, Surulere, and the process has been ongoing but it was delayed due to lack of concession advisers. We have been able to overcome that. In the next couple of weeks, we will have those who are interested in taking over the national stadium Surulere concession and hostel come forth and the normal process of concession will take place."

"In the next couple of weeks, we will have those who are interested in taking over the national stadium Surulere concession and hostel come forth and the normal process of concession will take place. We are also looking for special intervention funds of about 5- 10 billion Naira from the government that would enable us to renovate and upgrade other sporting assets across the country, "he added.

Dare also explained why the much talked about the renovation of the sporting edifice by business mogul didn't commence immediately.

