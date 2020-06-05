Left Menu
Development News Edition

To do well at the Olympics is the only goal: Indian women's hockey Arjuna award nominees

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 13:28 IST
To do well at the Olympics is the only goal: Indian women's hockey Arjuna award nominees

Arjuna Award nominees Vandana Katariya and Monica on Friday said the Indian women's hockey team has a good balance of experience and youth and remains confident of achieving its goal of doing well at the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian team sealed a second consecutive berth in the now postponed Tokyo Olympics after beating USA 6-5 on aggregate in November.

"We are certainly moving in the right direction at the moment. The balance of the side is brilliant and we have to just keep moving forward," Vandana said in a release issued by Hockey India. "The confidence of our team is high and I am sure we will be able to put up good performances on the big stage. We are evolving very well as a team and have a great mindset at the moment." Monica said that the team has worked on sharpening its skills and is ready to deliver the goods at the Olympics.

"All of us have only one goal and that is to do well at the Olympics. We have fine-tuned many of our skills in the recent past and we are ready to give everything we have to put up excellent performances at the quadrennial event next year. "We have a good balance of experience and youth in our team and we are technically sound as well. We are eager to do well for our country," she added.

Earlier this week, Hockey India announced the nomination of Indian women's team captain Rani for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award while Vandana, Monika and men's team defender Harmanpreet Singh were nominated for the Arjuna Award. Vandana, who has over 200 international caps and Monika with 150 International Caps have played key roles in the Indian team's sensational wins last year which include the FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima, Tokyo 2020 Olympics Test Event and the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar.

Vandana thanked her teammates for their undying support. "It's amazing to be nominated for the Arjuna Award. I am sure this nomination will be a huge motivation factor for us in the upcoming years. I couldn't have performed at my best if I didn't have wonderful teammates. They have always been on my side and the entire credit for my performances goes to them," said the 28-year-old.

Monika said the nomination will motivate her to perform better. "I am extremely honoured to be nominated for the Arjuna Award. The nomination will surely motivate me to perform even better for my team. We produced fantastic results in 2019 and hopefully, we will continue our form once we start playing matches," she said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Videos

Latest News

MyGate implements GDPR guidelines to give users complete information

Bengaluru Karnataka India June 5 ANIBusinessWire India MyGate, Indias largest security and community management solution has significantly strengthened its commitment to information privacy by announcing that it has implemented General Data...

Britain's Sunak picks ex-official Hughes to head budget watchdog

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he had picked Richard Hughes, a former senior official at Britains Treasury and the International Monetary Fund, as the next head of the countrys influential budget watchdog. Hughes will r...

Air traffic at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport halted in coronavirus worker dispute

All air traffic at Israels principal airport was shut down on Friday after workers walked off the job to demand compensation for wages lost due to the coronavirus crisis, an airport spokeswoman and union official said. Global demand for air...

Thailand to tout "trusted" tourism in coronavirus era

Thailand is positioning itself as a trusted destination for international tourists after travel restrictions ease, capitalizing on its relative success in containing the coronavirus outbreak, industry officials say.The Southeast Asian count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020